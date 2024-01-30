Great: field of participants at the Bathurst 12h grows in 2024

After several difficult years, the field of participants for the 12h Bathurst is growing again. 31 GT cars are on the provisional list of participants for the legendary race on the Mount Panorama Circuit.

The field of participants is larger and more competitive than at the start in 2023, as the race continues to grow and establishes itself as one of the world's leading endurance events. 31 vehicles are on the provisional list of participants. Motorbike legend Valentino Rossi will also take part in the race.

The Repco Bathurst 12 Hour opens the 2024 Intercontinental GT Challenge, a global tour that includes major endurance races at legendary venues such as Spa Francorchamps, the Nürburgring and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race is also the opening round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, which combines endurance races like Bathurst with one-hour sprints.

Nine brands are competing, including teams from Australia, Hong Kong, China, the United States, Germany, Belgium, France and Taiwan. 11 cars will be entered by international teams, the highest number since 2020

"Good luck picking a winner from this field," says 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis. "The field for 2024 marks a return to the level of competition we saw before the pandemic, with international teams and riders returning to the mountain in droves. 2023 was a great race, but the depth and quality of this field is even better, so it has all the makings of another incredible show. The fact that eleven foreign entrants are competing, compared to four last year, is a positive development and shows that the race continues to attract a lot of interest overseas. I can assure you that this interest will only increase as Ferrari, Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette, among others, are already planning to compete in 2025. In the meantime, this will be an incredible show and another Bathurst enduro for the ages."

Defending champion Mercedes-AMG leads the race with ten entries, setting the record for the most entries by a single marque in Bathurst 12 Hour history.

The iconic German marque has taken a total of three 12 Hour victories, including the last two races. No other marque has ever achieved a total of four wins - and only one, Mazda, has three consecutive 12 Hour victories.

The Mercedes-AMG fleet also includes two-time winners SunEnergy1 Racing, who will be aiming for a rare Bathurst treble this year.

The defending winners of the Allan Simonsen Pirelli Pole Award and three-time podium winners Mercedes-AMG Team Gruppe M are also back, as are long-time supporters of the 12-hour race, Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing from Hong Kong.

The Australian top team Triple Eight Race Engineering will enter two cars, one each in the Pro and Pro-Am classes.

Porsche will mount its strongest attack in years with three of the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Rs making their Bathurst debut this year, while the previous-generation 911 GT3 R, which finished second last year, will also return.

The 2023 runners-up, Manthey EMA, will field two cars - the latest entry in the Pro class and the existing car in the Pro-Am class.

The German-Australian partnership, which won the DTM championship in Germany last year, will announce its driver line-up later this week.

Taiwanese squad HubAuto Racing will return to Bathurst with a Porsche after last competing there for Ferrari, while new team Phantom Global Racing will make its international racing debut at Mount Panorama this year.

Five Audi R8 LMS cars will be on the grid, while BMW Team WRT will field two BMW M4 GT3s for the second year running, led by Valentino Rossi.

Lamborghini will be represented by Team Wall Racing, with this being the Australian debut of the EVO2 version of the Huracan GT3.

McLaren will be represented on the Bathurst grid for the first time since 2020, with two cars in the GT4 class from Method Motorsport, a team co-owned by Supercars star Chaz Mostert.

In the professional category, which is battling for overall victory this year, 12 cars will be represented. Drivers already confirmed include IndyCar champion Paul Tracy, Bathurst legend Craig Lowndes, much of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship grid and some of the best GT drivers from around the world.

Several exciting driver announcements are planned for the coming days leading up to the event, while the full driver list will only be revealed shortly before the event.

Seven cars are entered in the Invitational class, the most since the 2018 event, including the Bathurst debut of the French-built Vortex sports car and the Australian-built MARC GT race cars.

Last year's thrilling Repco Bathurst 12 Hour saw the closest finish between the top three cars in history, with just 1.4 seconds separating them on the podium at the end of the fastest Bathurst endurance race ever.

The 2023 race set records for laps completed (323) and distance travelled (2006.7) in the history of the 12-hour race.