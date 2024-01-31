Manthey EMA with strong line-up at 12h Bathurst

Manthey EMA is taking part in this year's edition of the 12h Bathurst with two cars. The racing team from Meuspath is relying on a strong driver line-up and is aiming for overall victory and victory in the Pro-Am class.

Manthey EMA will once again compete in the Twelve Hours of Bathurst (16 to 18 February 2024). The team will line up with two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs in the opening race of the Intercontinental GT Challenge on the Australian Mount Panorama Circuit. The car with starting number 912, a latest-generation nine-eleven (992), will be driven by Matt Campbell (Australia), Ayhancan Güven (Turkey) and Laurens Vanthoor (Belgium). Harry King (Great Britain), Alessio Picariello (Belgium) and Yasser Shahin (Australia) will share the wheel of the number 911, which is known as "The Bend Manthey EMA" in the Pro-Am class. This will be the second time in a row that Manthey EMA has contested the 12-hour race. In 2023, the team only narrowly missed out on winning the endurance race in second place.

The 2024 motorsport season begins for Manthey EMA on the Mount Panorama Circuit in the state of New South Wales. Manthey was already among the top six in the endurance race in 2018. Last year, Manthey and EMA Motorsport competed together for the first time in the legendary 12-hour race. The Grello-Porsche entered by Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet and Thomas Preining crossed the finish line of the 6.213-kilometre circuit in second place, less than a second behind.

Matt Campbell and Laurens Vanthoor are two Porsche drivers with Bathurst experience at the wheel of the number 912 Porsche. While local hero Campbell was already a member of the 2023 driver squad and recently won the 24 Hours of Daytona for Porsche, Belgian Vanthoor most recently competed in the 24 Hours of Spa for Manthey EMA. For former Porsche Junior Ayhancan Güven, who is also known from the DTM, this will be his first start on the Mount Panorama Circuit. An Australian driver, Yasser Shahin, will also start the 12-hour race in the number 911. Shahin has celebrated numerous successes in the GT World Challenge Australia for EMA Motorsport, most recently together with Matt Campbell at the Adelaide 500. Briton Harry King made a successful race debut in Australia for the team at the Bathurst 1000 of the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia 2023 and secured three out of three race wins. Alessio Picariello completes The Bend Manthey EMA's driver trio with a Pro driver who has recently enjoyed success in the FIA WEC, the GT World Challenge Asia and the European Le Mans Series.

The starting number 911 will compete in the Bathurst 12 Hours under the name "The Bend Manthey EMA". With this name affix, the expanded partnership between Manthey, EMA Motorsport and The Bend, which has been in the planning stage for some time, is now once again visible. The twelve-hour endurance classic at Mount Panorama is regarded as one of the most important GT races in the southern hemisphere and therefore also has a special significance for the Australian race track The Bend Motorsport Park. As part of a cross-brand partnership, The Bend is setting new standards by proudly displaying the colours of its esteemed 10-year naming rights partner Shell V-Power. This partnership represents a shared pursuit of excellence and an unwavering commitment to delivering world-class motorsport experiences. The design of the Porsche number 911 was developed to symbolise this strong alliance.

"After a very successful start to the 2023 motorsport year for us at Bathurst, we are delighted to be competing at the Mount Panorama Circuit again in 2024. Of course, we still have a score to settle after last year's second place and hope to finish as high up on the podium as possible this time with the two Porsches we entered. This will not be an easy task on the demanding circuit and with certainly strong competition, but with our well-rehearsed team and the strong driver pairings on both nine-wheelers, we reckon we have a good chance of our first victory at Bathurst," says Nicolas Raeder, Managing Director of Manthey Racing GmbH.

The Bathurst Twelve Hours will take place from 16 to 18 February. The race traditionally starts on 18 February before sunrise at 5:45 a.m. local time.

Matt Campbell, Porsche 911 GT3 R #912: "I'm very happy to be competing for EMA Motorsport and Manthey again at the Bathurst 12 Hours 2024. It's one of my favourite events and circuits in the world. Maybe I'm a bit biased, but I really enjoyed last year and I hope we can improve on our second place from 2023 by one position. I'm really looking forward to it."

Yasser Shahin, Porsche 911 GT3 R #911: "The Bathurst 12 Hours is the most important race in Australia and our #911 car will feature the new partnership with Shell V Power. It's probably the only race on home soil where The Bend-backed team has yet to win, so we'll be looking to change that with a strong performance and driver pairing. Harry was incredibly fast in the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia at Bathurst and Alessio is a recognised world-class driver. We are very well positioned for the race and will give it our all."

Patrick Arkenau, Head of Racing at Manthey Racing GmbH: "After narrowly missing out on victory last year, we are delighted to be able to compete with two cars this year. With starting number 912, the current-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R, our clear aim is of course to finish one place higher up the field this year after second place last year. However, with Matt and Laurens as very experienced drivers and Ayhancan, who proved his talent in the DTM last year, among other things, we are very confident. The driver line-up on the Porsche 911 GT3 R of the 991.2 generation with the starting number 911 is also very strong. It's great to be on the grid at Bathurst with Yasser, with whom we are also competing in the WEC this year. Harry King, who was very successful for EMA Motorsport in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia last year, and Alessio Picariello complete the line-up with two strong drivers. The aim here is to win the Pro-Am class and, ideally, to cross the finish line in the top five overall. We're highly motivated: it's the first race of the year for our GT team and we're really looking forward to it."

Alistair MacDonald, CEO Shell V-Power Motorsport Park: "The privilege of presenting our esteemed name partner Shell V-Power at such a prestigious international event as the Bathurst 12 Hours is an exceptional opportunity, especially considering our recent ten-year partnership. We really like the design of the car and look forward to seeing a strong driver pairing behind the wheel of the 911 with Yasser Shahin, Harry King and Alessio Picariello."