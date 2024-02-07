10 Mercedes-AMG take part in Bathurst 12 Hour

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing will start the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) with a total of ten cars at the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour. The prestigious endurance race will take place on 17 and 18 February at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, Australia. The performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach goes into the 2024 IGTC season as the defending champion, with Mercedes-AMG Performance driver Jules Gounon (AND) securing the drivers' championship title at the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi in December. Mercedes-AMG also celebrated the manufacturers' championship in the international GT3 championship for the second time in a row. Now the new season begins, which, in addition to the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour, includes the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring (30 May - 2 June), the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa (27 - 30 June) and the Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS (4 - 6 October) for the first time.

In each of the past two years, victory in the endurance classic Down Under went to the Mercedes-AMG GT3 of SunEnergy1 Racing. To continue this winning streak in 2024, the team is once again relying on the winning trio from last year: Jules Gounon, Kenny Habul (AUS) and Luca Stolz (GER). Reigning IGTC Drivers' Champion Jules Gounon was the first and only driver to win the Bathurst 12 Hour three times - including in 2022 and 2023 with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 - and is aiming for a historic fourth triumph. Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing and last year's third-placed Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing will also be competing in the A-PRO class. Maximilian Götz (GER), Daniel Juncadella (ESP) and Jayden Ojeda (AUS) will take turns at the wheel of car number 77 for Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing. Last year's pole-sitter Maro Engel (GER) and the new Mercedes-AMG Expert drivers Felipe Fraga (BRA) and David Reynolds (AUS) will take the cockpit of the number 130 Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing car, while Scott Taylor Motorsport and National Storage Racing will enter two more Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the A-PRO class.

In the A-PRO AM classification, a total of three teams, each with a Mercedes-AMG GT3, will be battling for class victory at Bathurst: Heart of Racing by SPS, MMotorsport and Triple Eight JMR. Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport will field another Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the A-SILVER class. Team Nineteen around local hero Mark Griffith (AUS) has entered a Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the C-GT4 class.

Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing: "Our victories at Bathurst in the past two years have put us in the role of favourites, so to speak. In order to live up to the high expectations, we are once again relying on our established performance teams and a line-up of high-calibre drivers and local heroes. Experience is a decisive factor in this demanding race. We are also proud to have the largest line-up of any brand in this year's Bathurst 12 Hour with ten cars. We are looking forward to the competition and are optimally prepared for the challenge."

Jules Gounon, SunEnergy1 Racing #75: "I had a great winter as the reigning IGTC champion. The title means a lot to me because I've been working towards it for many years. You can only achieve it with consistent performances in the biggest and toughest races in the world. This year I would like to build on this success and have four good races. But that is certainly more difficult because the pressure is greater when you don't start as an outsider. I'm hoping for a good week at Bathurst. It's my absolute favourite track and I can't wait to get back there."

Luca Stolz, SunEnergy1 Racing #75: "I'm really looking forward to returning to the Mount Panorama Circuit. The race at Bathurst is always a highlight on the calendar for me. The track really suits me and the scenery is simply marvellous. Together with Jules and Kenny, I have won the race in the last two years. Of course, we will do everything we can to secure our third win in a row."

Maximilian Götz, Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing #77: "I'm really looking forward to Bathurst, it's always something special! The atmosphere and the fans around the track are comparable to the Nordschleife. The hill and valley circuit makes it the most challenging circuit of the year for me. I already know the Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing from my outings in the GT World Challenge Asia last year. The guys are doing a fantastic job, just like my team-mates Dani and Jayden. I'm still missing the step to the top of the podium."

Jordan Love, Triple Eight JMR #88: "I know Bathurst very well, it's one of my favourite tracks. I drove the Mercedes-AMG GT3 there for the first time last year and I really want to build on the performance from back then. Driving for Triple Eight JMR is a great opportunity for me and sharing the car with Jamie Whincup is a dream. I've followed his career in Supercars since I was a kid. This is something very special and I'm looking forward to it. Of course, it's even more special for me to be driving at home in Australia in front of my family and friends."

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing #130: "Bathurst is one of the absolute highlights on the calendar and one of my favourite races. The track is incredible and I also have fond memories of last year's track record. I'm really looking forward to working with Felipe and David. They are both very experienced and successful drivers and I welcome them warmly. We have a very strong team again. Unfortunately, I've never been able to win at Bathurst, so that's the big goal. We will give it our all and are well prepared, even if the competition is strong again."

Line-up Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, Repco Bathurst 12 Hour 2024*

No. Class Team Driver

19 C-GT4 Team Nineteen Adam Christodoulou (GBR), Mark Griffith (AUS), TBA

27 A-PRO AM Heart of Racing by SPS Ross Gunn (GBR), Ian James (GBR), Alex Riberas (ESP)

47 A-SILVER Supabarn Supermarkets/ Tigani Motorsport James Koundouris (AUS), Theo Koundouris (AUS), David Russell (AUS), Jonathon Webb (AUS)

48 A-PRO AM MMotorsport Jack Le Brocq (AUS), Justin McMillan (AUS), Garth Walden (AUS), Glen Wood (AUS)

75 A-PRO SunEnergy1 Racing Jules Gounon (AND), Kenny Habul (AUS), Luca Stolz (GER)

77 A-PRO Mercedes-AMG Team

Craft-Bamboo Racing Maximilian Götz (GER), Daniel Juncadella (ESP), Jayden Ojeda (AUS)

88 A-PRO AM Triple Eight JMR Prince Jefri Ibrahim (MAS), Jordan Love (AUS), Jamie Whincup (AUS)

130 A-PRO Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Maro Engel (GER), Felipe Fraga (BRA), David Reynolds (AUS)

222 A-PRO Scott Taylor Motorsport Craig Lowndes (AUS), Thomas Randle (AUS), Cameron Waters (AUS)

888 A-PRO National Storage Racing Will Brown (AUS), Broc Feeney (AUS), Mikaël Grenier (CAN)

* subject to change at short notice.