Sheldon van der Linde defeats Mt Panorama Circuit

Sheldon van der Linde and the WRT team secure pole position for this year's 12h Bathurst. The 2022 DTM champion lapped the legendary Mount Panorama Circuit in 2:01.981 minutes to secure the best grid position for the popular endurance race. Van der Linde shares the car with his works driver colleagues Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts.

Second place goes to the National Storage Racing Mercedes of Broc Feeney, which is entered by Triple Eight. The Supercars star was 0.256 seconds down on van der Linde's BMW.

Maro Engel completes the top three positions in the Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Valentino Rossi will start the race from eighth on the grid with Raffaele Marciello and Maxime Martin. Belgian driver Martin made a mistake on his fast lap in the shootout and slid into the grass, losing a lot of time in the process.

Results (Top 10):

1st Sheldon van der Linde/Dries Vanthoor/Charles Weerts - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

2nd Will Brown/Broc Feeney/Mikael Grenier - Triple Eight Race Engineering - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3. Maro Engel/Felipe Fraga/David Reynolds - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Matt Campbell/Ayhancan Güven/Laurens Vanthoor - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5. Jules Gounon/Kenny Habul/Luca Stolz - SunEnergy 1 Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6. Ricardo Feller/Brad Schumacher/Markus Winkelhock - Melbourne Performance Centre - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Christopher Haase/Kelvin van der Linde/Liam Talbot - Melbourne Performance Centre - Audi R8 LMS GT3

8th Raffaele Marciello/Maxime Martin/Valentino Rossi - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

9th Harry King/Alessio Picariello/Yasser Shahin - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Prince Jefri Ibrahim/Jordan Love/Jamie Whincup - Triple Eight JMR - Mercedes-AMG GT3

The race starts today at 19:45 German time.