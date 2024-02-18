Triumph: Manthey wins 12h Bathurst with Grello!

Matt Campbell, Ayhancan Güven and Laurens Vanthoor win this year's edition of the 12h Bathurst in the Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R. Perfect day for the team: Manthey EMA also wins in the Pro-Am class.

Porsche victory at Bathurst! Matt Campbell, Ayhancan Güven and Laurens Vanthoor win the 2024 edition of the legendary Bathurst 12h in the Grello. The trio came through from fourth on the grid and dominated the race over a long distance, not even allowing a drive-through penalty to stop them. This is Porsche's first Bathurst victory since 2019, when local hero Matt Campbell was also at the wheel of the winning car.

The perfect day for the Manthey team was crowned by the victory of Harry King, Alessio Picariello and Yasser Shahin in the Pro-Am class! A perfect day for the team from Meuspath in Australia.

Second place went to the SunEnergy 1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Jules Gounon, Kenny Habul and Luca Stolz. The trio thus missed out on their third overall victory in a row by 2.663 seconds. For Gounon, who also won the 2020 edition, it would have been his fourth overall victory in a row!

In the final minutes of the race, the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS GT3 of Christopher Haase, Kelvin van der Linde and Liam Talbot secured the final podium position.

After an extremely civilised opening phase, the safety car was called onto the track for the first time after 2 hours 42 minutes. Julien Boillot spun into the gravel in the Vortex at McPhillamy Park and had to be rescued.

After around 35 minutes under the green flag, the safety car returned to the Mount Panorama Circuit. Hadrian Morrall crashed the Wheels FX Racing MARC II Mustang V8 heavily into the concrete wall at the exit of Griffins Bend.

After 3 hours 55 minutes, the safety car returned to the track. After being hit by Glen Wood, Yasser Shahin in the Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R spun into the gravel in the McPhillamy Park area and had to be recovered. Under safety car conditions, Julien Boillot in the Vortex also spun in the Dipper area.

After just under five hours of racing, the pole setter retired in a very unfortunate manner! Charles Weerts hit the GT4 Ginetta of Colin White in lapped traffic in the WRT BMW M4 GT3 and crashed heavily in the cutting area. The car hit the concrete wall and almost flew over it. BMW works driver Weerts was able to leave the wrecked BMW unharmed.

Next neutralisation after 5h 35 minutes. Owen Hizzey in the Nineteen Ginetta G55 GT4 crashed in the Esses area.

About halfway through the race, heavy rain set in on the Mount Panorama Circuit and caused chaos! Earlier, John Holinger in the Matt Stone Racing IRC GT crashed in the Dipper area. The car had previously collided with Ricardo Feller.

Next incident with the Matt Stone Racing IRC GT after seven and a half hours of racing. Cameron Hill hit Griffins Bend with the car and triggered another safety car period.

Immediately after the restart, Maxime Martin slid into the gravel in the BMW M4 GT3, which he shares with Marciello and Rossi, but was able to continue the race.

While all the cars had changed back to slicks in the meantime, heavy rain set in again shortly after the restart and the cars had to change back to wet tyres.

After exactly eight hours of racing, Jack LeBrocq in the M Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 crashed in the Skyline area. The race had to be neutralised again.

With 2 hours and 41 minutes remaining, the race had to be neutralised again with the safety car, as the Valmont Racing Audi lost a large piece of debris that had to be recovered.

With around two hours remaining, Daniel Juncadella in the Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 crashed in the Reid Park area. The Spaniard managed to bring the car back into the pit lane, but then had to retire with a suspension failure.

The safety car came out again 47 minutes before the end of the race. The trigger was once again the Vortex. Julien Boillot spun in Griffins Bend and got stuck on the kerb and had to be rescued.

Results (Top 10):

1st Matt Campbell/Ayhancan Güven/Laurens Vanthoor - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2. Jules Gounon/Kenny Habul/Luca Stolz - SunEnergy 1 Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3. Christopher Haase/Kelvin van der Linde/Liam Talbot - Melbourne Performance Centre - Audi R8 LMS GT3

4th Bastian Buus/Joel Eriksson/Jaxon Evans - Phantom Global Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5th Raffaele Marciello/Maxime Martin/Valentino Rossi - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

6. Will Brown/Broc Feeney/Mikael Grenier - Triple Eight Race Engineering - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Craig Lowndes/Thomas Randle/Cameron Waters - Scott Taylor Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Maro Engel/Felipe Fraga/David Reynolds - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Harry King/Alessio Picariello/Yasser Shahin - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Ross Gunn/Ian James/Alex Riberas - Heart of Racing by SPS - Mercedes-AMG GT3