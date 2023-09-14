Frohburg: Sebastian Frotscher has 3rd place in his sights

The IRRC Supersport title will be decided between Marek Červený and Jorn Hamberg at the season finale in Frohburg. For Sebastian Frotscher, third place in the final standings is still at stake.

From an international perspective, the season finale of the IRRC Supersport in Frohburg will focus on the title fight between the experienced Czech Marek Červený, who has already won the overall classification in this class in 2015, 2016 and 2022, and the young Dutchman Jorn Hamberg.

After the events in Hengelo and Schleiz, everything looked like a sure thing for Hamberg. The Yamaha rider had a 20-point lead over the defending champion after four wins. But from the second race in Imatra onwards - in the first race they both failed to score points - the tide turned in his favour.

Four wins in a row brought Červený to the top of the intermediate standings, especially because Hamberg did not see the chequered flag in the second race in Chimay. It was only in the second race in Hořice that Hamberg was again ahead, but a serious accident caused the race to be stopped prematurely and the points to be halved.

Hamberg has 17.5 points to make up, a truly difficult undertaking. Should Triumph not let the Czech down, the fourth IRRC Supersport title will probably not be out of his reach.

The home fans will keep their fingers crossed for the German participants, first and foremost Sebastian Frotscher (Team Schleizer Dreieck), Rico Vetter (VRP Vetter Racing Performance) Thomas Wendel (2WAM.de Racing) and guest rider Wolfgang Schuster.

For Frotscher, who was allowed to climb onto the IRRC podium for the first time after the first race in Chimay in third place behind Červený and Hamberg and who tanked up a lot of self-confidence with second place at the Dymokury road race, it is still all about third place in the final standings against Dutchman Ilja Caljouw.

Vetter, who is in sixth place before the two races in Frohburg, could still push Frenchman Romain Cleaz-Savoyen out of fifth place, as he is only 1.5 points behind him. At the same time, the Kawasaki rider has to be careful not to be caught by Anssi Koski from Finland.

While German local hero Wolfgang Schuster will be a contender for a top-3 place, as he was in Hořice, and Swiss IRRC Superbike champion Lukas Maurer will be making his debut, his compatriot Mauro Poncini will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Wendel does not leave eighth place in the final standings without a fight.

Intermediate standings (after 10 of 12 races)

1st Marek Červený (CZ), 190 points. 2nd Jorn Hamberg (NL), 172.5. 3rd Ilja Caljouw (NL), 105.5. 4th Sebastian Frotscher (D), 104.5. 5th Romain Cleaz-Savoyen (F), 86. 6th Rico Vetter (D), 84.5. 7th Anssi Koski (FIN), 84.5. Anssi Koski (FIN), 82. 8th Thomas Wendel (D), 64.5. 9th Mauro Poncini (CH), 55.5. 10th Petr Najman (CZ), 48. Furthermore: 13th Andreas Jochum (D), 33.5. 15th Mattieu Pauchard (CH), 27.

Timetable

Saturday, 16.09.2023

08:00 to 08:15 Free practice Twin Cup

08:20 to 08:35 Free practice Triumph Cup

08:40 to 09:00 Qualification 2-Stroke Classic

09:10 to 09:25 Free practice Twin Cup

09:30 to 09:45 Free practice Triumph Cup

09:50 to 10:10 Qualification IRRC Supersport

10:20 to 10:40 Qualification 2-Stroke GP

10:50 to 11:10 Qualification IRRC Superbike

11:20 to 11:40 Qualification Twin Cup

11:50 to 12:10 Qualification Triumph Cup

12:20 to 12:40 Presentation Touring Cars

12:50 to 13:10 Presentation Formula Easter

13:25 to 13:45 Qualification 2-Stroke Classic

13:55 to 14:15 Qualification IRRC Supersport

14:25 to 14:45 Qualification Twin Cup

14:55 to 15:15 Qualification Triumph Cup

15:25 to 15:45 Qualification 2-Stroke GP

15:55 to 16:15 hrs Qualification IRRC Superbike

16:30 hrs Race Twin Cup (10 laps)

17:05 hrs Race Triumph Cup (10 laps)

Sunday, 17.09.2023

08:30 Race 2-Stroke Classic (8 laps)

09:15 Race IRRC Supersport (10 laps)

10:00 Race 2-Stroke GP (8 laps)

10:45 Race IRRC Superbike (10 laps)

11:30 am Race Twin Cup (10 laps)

12:15 hrs Race Triumph Cup (10 laps)

13:00 Presentation DDR Touring Cars

13:40 Presentation DDR Formula Cars

14:15 Race 2-Stroke Classic (8 laps)

15:00 Race IRRC Supersport (10 laps)

15:45 Race 2-Stroke GP (8 laps)

16:30 hrs Race IRRC Superbike (10 laps)