Didier Grams: "Definitely need a new bike".

As runner-up in the IRRC Superbike last season, five-time champion Didier Grams from Saxony knows that he needs a new bike for next year to have a chance at the title again.

While David Datzer (MTP-Racing by Syntainics) was untouchable at his guest appearance at the IRRC Superbike in Hořice, local hero Didier Grams (G&G Motorsport by BMW Motorrad) put him under a lot of pressure in Frohburg. A new shock absorber for his BMW S1000RR made a huge difference.

"The part worked perfectly straight away. Didier told me that he has never had such a good feeling for the bike. In practice he was only five thousandths of a second slower than Datzi," father Jens Grams referred to the new suspension element that his suspension specialist Joakim Janssen brought to Frohburg in his luggage.

In the first race on the 4.780-kilometre natural race track, Grams was already more than four seconds ahead of the field in the first six laps, but in the end the 40-year-old Saxon narrowly lost out. "On the one hand, unfortunately, the tyres didn't keep up the pace and on the other hand, fellow BMW driver Datzer drove extremely strongly."

After the second race, the order at the finish was again Datzer ahead of Grams, with the two Germans engaging in a hearty duel at the front from the third lap onwards, much to the delight of the numerous spectators, in which they not only changed positions several times but also managed to distance their opponents clearly.

"Datzi is in an enviable form, his victories are deserved. But Didier proved that he is still extremely fast as well. All he needs now is a new bike to be able to compete for the championship again with the same weapons. Now we hope that a BMW M1000RR can be financed."

For Grams, who beat Patrick Hoff in the battle for the runner-up title, preparations for 2024 are already beginning. "Our bike is now up for sale because we won't be at the Macau GP this year. Racefoxx and Maler Friedrich have already agreed to give us their full support for the coming season."

IRRC Superbike, Frohburg

Result race 1

1st David Datzer (D)*, BMW, 10 laps. 2nd Didier Grams (D), BMW, +0.926 sec. 3rd Erno Kostamo (FIN)*, BMW, +5.201 sec. 4th Jorn Hamberg (NL)*, Kawasaki. 5th Patrick Hoff (D), BMW. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Markus Karlsson (S), BMW. 8th Johannes Schwimmbeck (D), BMW. 9th Laurent Hoffmann (B), BMW. 10th Nico Müller (D), BMW. Also: 13th Udo Reichmann (D)*, BMW. 14th Freddie Heinrich (D)*, Kawasaki. 16th Roger Bantli (CH)*, Ducati. 18th Christoph Kreller (D), BMW. 19th Rene Grundei (D), Kawasaki. 20th Guido Nittke (D)*, Kawasaki. 23rd Florian Astner (A), BMW. 25th Olivier Lupberger (CH), Kawasaki. 27. Paul Manx (D), Honda.

* Guest riders (no points)

Result race 2

1st David Datzer (D)*, BMW, 10 laps. 2nd Didier Grams (D), BMW, 0,657 sec ahead. 3rd Jorn Hamberg (NL)*, Kawasaki, +3,330 sec. 4th Erno Kostamo (FIN)*, BMW. 5th Patrick Hoff (D), BMW. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Virgil-Amber Bloemhard (NL), Kawasaki. 8th Markus Karlsson (S), BMW. 9th Johannes Schwimmbeck (D), BMW. 10th Luca Gottardi (I), BMW. Also: 11th Nico Müller (D), BMW. 12th Freddie Heinrich (D)*, Kawasaki. 16th Roger Bantli (CH)*, Ducati. 17th Guido Nittke (D)*, Kawasaki. 19th Florian Astner (A), BMW. 21st Christoph Kreller (D), BMW. 22nd Rene Grundei (D), Kawasaki. 24. Paul Manx (D), Honda.

* Guest riders (no points)

Final standings IRRC Superbike after 12 races

1st Maurer, 262 points. 2. Grams, 227. 3. Hoff, 196. 4. Karlsson, 124. 5. Schwimmbeck, 112. 6. Müller, 100. 7. Luca Gottardi (I), 97. 8. Bloemhard, 96. 9. Joey den Besten † (NL), 64. 10. Laurent Hofmann (B), 54. Also: 12. Astner, 50. 16th Olivier Lupberger (CH), 22. 18th Grundei, 15. 19th Marcel Elsner (D), BMW, 12. 21st Kreller, 9. 22nd Dirk Walter (D), Kawasaki, 7. 26th Paul Manx (D), 6. 27th Reinhard Strack (D), 4.