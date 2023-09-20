David Datzer: Making friends with clutch problems

From the personal point of view of David Datzer (MTP-Racing by Syntainics), the event in Frohburg takes second place in his 2023 highlights, no wonder after pole position and two wins in the Superbike category.

For David Datzer, the North West 200 and the Tourist Trophy had absolute priority this season. Because the dates in Hengelo and Schleiz clashed, the BMW rider had to cancel his participation in the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) Superbike with a heavy heart.

However, the 31-year-old crowd favourite from Team MTP-Racing by Syntainics did not miss the opportunity to make a few guest appearances in the IRRC. After his superior double victory, including a lap record, in Hořice in the Czech Republic, he decided at short notice to also compete in the finale in Frohburg.

"What can I say, it was more awesome for me than I initially thought, and not just from the weather," the Bavarian from Vilsbiburg said enthusiastically after a weekend that went perfectly with pole position and two wins. "A long-awaited dream has come true, instead of one Superbike race I was able to win both at once."

"Unfortunately, I had my well-known clutch-start problem again. By now I have made friends with it in advance. It was nice battles in the shark tank of IRRC Superbike and with Didier Grams I had a hell of a competitor who really didn't make it easy for me in his living room."

"After two wins and the third fastest lap time in the history of Frohburg, I can be more than satisfied with my record. From my personal point of view, this event takes second place in my highlights this year after the North West 200. I would like to thank all my friends, fans, marshals, medics/doctors as well as sponsors."

Datzer can't rest on his laurels for long now, though. Next weekend he will swing back into the saddle. "Together with Tommy Wagner Motorrad GmbH and Neumann Racing, I will take part in the IDM Pro-Superstock 1000 races at the Hockenheimring as a guest rider."

IRRC Superbike, Frohburg

Result race 1

1st David Datzer (D)*, BMW, 10 laps. 2. Didier Grams (D), BMW, 0.926 sec ahead. 3. Erno Kostamo (FIN)*, BMW, +5.201 sec. 4. Jorn Hamberg (NL)*, Kawasaki. 5th Patrick Hoff (D), BMW. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Markus Karlsson (S), BMW. 8th Johannes Schwimmbeck (D), BMW. 9th Laurent Hoffmann (B), BMW. 10th Nico Müller (D), BMW. Also: 13th Udo Reichmann (D)*, BMW. 14th Freddie Heinrich (D)*, Kawasaki. 16th Roger Bantli (CH)*, Ducati. 18th Christoph Kreller (D), BMW. 19th Rene Grundei (D), Kawasaki. 20th Guido Nittke (D)*, Kawasaki. 23rd Florian Astner (A), BMW. 25th Olivier Lupberger (CH), Kawasaki. 27. Paul Manx (D), Honda.

* Guest riders (no points)

Result race 2

1st David Datzer (D)*, BMW, 10 laps. 2nd Didier Grams (D), BMW, 0,657 sec ahead. 3rd Jorn Hamberg (NL)*, Kawasaki, +3,330 sec. 4th Erno Kostamo (FIN)*, BMW. 5th Patrick Hoff (D), BMW. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Virgil-Amber Bloemhard (NL), Kawasaki. 8th Markus Karlsson (S), BMW. 9th Johannes Schwimmbeck (D), BMW. 10th Luca Gottardi (I), BMW. Also: 11th Nico Müller (D), BMW. 12th Freddie Heinrich (D)*, Kawasaki. 16th Roger Bantli (CH)*, Ducati. 17th Guido Nittke (D)*, Kawasaki. 19th Florian Astner (A), BMW. 21st Christoph Kreller (D), BMW. 22nd Rene Grundei (D), Kawasaki. 24. Paul Manx (D), Honda.

* Guest riders (no points)

Final standings IRRC Superbike after 12 races

1st Maurer, 262 points. 2. Grams, 227. 3. Hoff, 196. 4. Karlsson, 124. 5. Schwimmbeck, 112. 6. Müller, 100. 7. Luca Gottardi (I), 97. 8. Bloemhard, 96. 9. Joey den Besten † (NL), 64. 10. Laurent Hofmann (B), 54. Also: 12. Astner, 50. 16th Olivier Lupberger (CH), 22. 18th Grundei, 15. 19th Marcel Elsner (D), BMW, 12. 21st Kreller, 9. 22nd Dirk Walter (D), Kawasaki, 7. 26th Paul Manx (D), 6. 27th Reinhard Strack (D), 4.