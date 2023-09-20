Sebastian Frotscher best German supersportsman

Sebastian Frotscher was already a contender for top places in the IRRC Supersport last year. This season, the Thuringian was able to improve once again and finished the championship as the best German in 4th place.

Last year, Sebastian Frotscher was still overshadowed by his team-mate Thomas "Ziesel" Walther, who delivered top results in the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) Supersport. As third in the championship, he was automatically among the title contenders for 2024, but the ever-popular Thuringian died completely unexpectedly in the night of 30 September.

"The shoes my teammate left me were pretty big," says Frotscher from Team Schleizer Dreieck, looking back at the beginning of the IRRC. But the 41-year-old electrician from the tranquil town of Oettersdorf in the Saale-Orla district was to prove a worthy successor this year.

Until the last race at the Frohburger Dreieck, the Yamaha rider still had the best chances to finish the year in third place behind the dominators Marek Červený and Jorn Hamberg, but in the end it was fourth final place. "Third place would have been a big number, but I am also more than satisfied with fourth place. I proved that I am on par with Ilja Caljouw."

"My strength was certainly consistency. I didn't have one technical defect and I never crashed. Only Rico Vetter and I managed to finish in the points in all races. That was only possible because my team worked perfectly in the background the whole time."

"As fourth in the championship, you have to set yourself higher goals, of course. Next year I will compete again in the IRRC Supersport and of course I'm aiming for a top-3 finish. Rider-wise, the limit has been reached, so I have decided to invest in the engine for next year. Unlike my competitors, I've been riding an almost stock bike."

The international road races like the North West 200, the Tourist Trophy or the Manx Grand Prix are not an issue for Frotscher. "As a 40-something, it doesn't make sense anymore. You need a few years to be fast and safe there, that train has sailed for me," the Thuringian, who is proud to have finished the IRRC Supersport 2023 as the best German, is aware of his limitations.

In Frohburg, the course has already been set for 2024. "We are in agreement, I will also compete for Team Schleizer Dreieck next year. A rider needs a good team to be able to perform and I can claim to have one behind me."

IRRC Supersport, Frohburg

Result race 1

1st Jorn Hamberg (NL), Yamaha, 10 laps. 2nd Marek Červený (CZ), Triumph, 6.913 sec ahead. 3rd Lukas Maurer (CH)*, Yamaha, +9.497 sec. 4th Ilja Caljouw (NL), Yamaha. 5th Derek McGee (IRL)*, Kawasaki. 6th Sebastian Frotscher (D), Yamaha. 7th Petr Najman (CZ), Yamaha. 8th Mauro Poncini (CH), Yamaha. 9th Wolfgang Schuster (D)*, Yamaha. 10th Gary Johnson (GB), Triumph. Also: 11th Rico Vetter (D), Kawasaki. 14th Robert Rohde (D)*, Honda. 18th Tobias Hinze (D)*, Yamaha. 19th Andreas Jochum (D), Yamaha. 22nd Tobias Grünzinger (D)*, Suzuki. 26. Dirk Walter (D), Triumph.

*Guest riders (no points)

Result race 2

1st Jorn Hamberg (NL), Yamaha, 10 laps. 2nd Marek Červený (CZ), Triumph, 4,898 sec ahead. 3rd Lukas Maurer (CH)*, Yamaha, +6,555 sec. 4th Ilja Caljouw (NL), Yamaha. 5th Sebastian Frotscher (D), Yamaha. 6th Petr Najman (CZ), Yamaha. 7th Mauro Poncini (CH), Yamaha. 8th Wolfgang Schuster (D)*, Yamaha. 9th Romain Cleaz-Savoyen (F), Kawasaki. 10th Anssi Koski (FIN), Suzuki. Also: 12th Rico Vetter (D), Kawasaki. 15th Tobias Hinze (D)*, Yamaha. 17th Andreas Jochum (D), Yamaha. 18th Tobias Grünzinger (D)*, Suzuki. 22nd Dirk Walter (D), Triumph.

*Guest riders (no points)

Final standings IRRC Supersport after 12 races

1st Marek Červený (CZ), 230 points. 2nd Jorn Hamberg (NL), 222.5. 3rd Ilja Caljouw (NL), 137.5. 4th Sebastian Frotscher (D), 130.5. 5th Romain Cleaz-Savoyen (F), 99. 6th Rico Vetter (D), 98.5. 7th Anssi Koski (FIN), 98.5. Anssi Koski (FIN), 90. 8th Mauro Poncini (CH), 75.5. 9th Petr Najman (CZ), 70. 10th Thomas Wendel (D), 64.5. Furthermore: 15th Andreas Jochum (D), 37.5. 16th Matthieu Pauchard (CH), 27.