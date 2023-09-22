Patrick Hoff (BMW): From the IRRC to the Tourist Trophy

After finishing third in the 2023 IRRC Superbike, Patrick Hoff has sought a new challenge for next season. Provided there are sponsors, the German wants to contest the Tourist Trophy.

The IRRC Superbike was firmly in the hands of German-speaking riders in 2023. While Lukas Maurer (Ipone by Tekno Parts/FMS) was the first Swiss to win the championship and the German Didier Grams (G&G Motorsport by BMW Motorrad) finished this season in second place, there was a big surprise in third place in the overall standings.

As eighth-placed in last year's IRRC Superbike, the development of Patrick Hoff from Team Neumann Racing into a top rider was not foreseeable. The German BMW rider also started the year cautiously in Hengelo, but was able to improve extremely in the course of the championship. Suddenly he was fighting for top-3 positions on a par with the favourites. At the 100th anniversary of the Schleizer Dreieck, of all places, he even scored the maximum points.

Until the final in Frohburg, he even had a theoretical chance of finishing second. "Personally, I had hoped to finish on the podium at least once," Hoff admitted to SPEEDWEEK.com. "Unfortunately, I couldn't set a really good time in qualifying and so it was already clear that it would be difficult from row 2. That's how it was in the race. I lost too much time behind Lukas, especially in the second race. The train at the front was already gone by then."

Eight times there was a virtual podium finish, after twelve races the soon to be 33-year-old from Franconia was only 31 points short of the five-time IRRC Superbike Champion Grams. "Overall, I can be satisfied with the season, but what really gets to me is that I didn't really stand on the podium once because of the guest riders."

What's next for him is written in the stars. "The main focus is on the Tourist Trophy races on the Isle of Man and the Macau Grand Prix. Everything else will be seen. I might also be interested in the Pro Superstock Cup, but only if there are sponsors. Without sponsors I won't be able to do anything next year. This season was financially over the limit. I think I'm the only one paying for everything privately up front."

IRRC Superbike, Frohburg

Result Race 1

1st David Datzer (D)*, BMW, 10 laps. 2nd Didier Grams (D), BMW, +0.926 sec. 3rd Erno Kostamo (FIN)*, BMW, +5.201 sec. 4th Jorn Hamberg (NL)*, Kawasaki. 5th Patrick Hoff (D), BMW. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Markus Karlsson (S), BMW. 8th Johannes Schwimmbeck (D), BMW. 9th Laurent Hoffmann (B), BMW. 10th Nico Müller (D), BMW. Also: 13th Udo Reichmann (D)*, BMW. 14th Freddie Heinrich (D)*, Kawasaki. 16th Roger Bantli (CH)*, Ducati. 18th Christoph Kreller (D), BMW. 19th Rene Grundei (D), Kawasaki. 20th Guido Nittke (D)*, Kawasaki. 23rd Florian Astner (A), BMW. 25th Olivier Lupberger (CH), Kawasaki. 27. Paul Manx (D), Honda.

* Guest riders (no points)

Result race 2

1st David Datzer (D)*, BMW, 10 laps. 2nd Didier Grams (D), BMW, 0,657 sec ahead. 3rd Jorn Hamberg (NL)*, Kawasaki, +3,330 sec. 4th Erno Kostamo (FIN)*, BMW. 5th Patrick Hoff (D), BMW. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Virgil-Amber Bloemhard (NL), Kawasaki. 8th Markus Karlsson (S), BMW. 9th Johannes Schwimmbeck (D), BMW. 10th Luca Gottardi (I), BMW. Also: 11th Nico Müller (D), BMW. 12th Freddie Heinrich (D)*, Kawasaki. 16th Roger Bantli (CH)*, Ducati. 17th Guido Nittke (D)*, Kawasaki. 19th Florian Astner (A), BMW. 21st Christoph Kreller (D), BMW. 22nd Rene Grundei (D), Kawasaki. 24. Paul Manx (D), Honda.

* Guest riders (no points)

Final standings IRRC Superbike after 12 races

1. Maurer, 262 points. 2. Grams, 227. 3. Hoff, 196. 4. Karlsson, 124. 5. Schwimmbeck, 112. 6. Müller, 100. 7. Luca Gottardi (I), 97. 8. Bloemhard, 96. 9. Joey den Besten † (NL), 64. 10. Laurent Hofmann (B), 54. Also: 12. Astner, 50. 16th Olivier Lupberger (CH), 22. 18th Grundei, 15. 19th Marcel Elsner (D), BMW, 12. 21st Kreller, 9. 22nd Dirk Walter (D), Kawasaki, 7. 26th Paul Manx (D), 6. 27th Reinhard Strack (D), 4.