Florian Astner: "The Tourist Trophy would be a dream".

With twelfth place in his premiere season in the IRRC Superbike, Austrian Florian Astner was quite convincing. In addition to the IRRC, participation in the North West 200 is also planned for 2024.

Florian Astner's first contact with road racing was through videos of the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man and the Macau Grand Prix. This triggered in him the desire to emulate the greats of road racing. The previous year was to be the first time he rolled up to the start line in a road race. "Friends of mine have often been spectators in Hořice. That's how I became aware of this track," Astner remembers his first time on a natural race track.

"Racing in Hořice was an indescribable feeling. The atmosphere, drivers and everything around was simply fascinating. There I also got to know David Datzer personally, before that I only knew him from videos and Facebook. He also gave me some tips. Because there were so many registrations for the International Road Racing Championship race in Hořice, he made sure I got a place on the grid. After that event, it was then clear that I wanted to ride the whole IRRC season in 2023."

Although this year was his rookie season in IRRC Superbike, the 27-year-old father of one son can point to some thoroughly respectable results. "The season has gone pretty well from my point of view. I was able to finish in the points at almost every race and also achieved some top 10 results in the IRRC standings. As there are often only two timed practice sessions at many events, it wasn't easy for a newcomer like me to even qualify for the races without track knowledge."

After finishing twelfth in the final standings of the premier class of the International Road Racing Championship, the BMW driver from Lower Austria has his sights set on the coming season. "I'm convinced that I'll be able to step it up a notch at every track next year. The plan is to race the IRRC again and also the North West 200. I'm currently getting info on that so I can plan and coordinate everything so I can fit it all in with work and family."

As a long-term project, the fibreglass engineer has set his sights on competing in the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man and the invitational race in Macau. "I have watched countless videos of these races. To compete in these events would be a dream, of course! Without any sponsorship, though, it's pretty hard to pull off."

Final standings IRRC Superbike after 12 races

1st Maurer, 262 points. 2. Grams, 227. 3. Hoff, 196. 4. Karlsson, 124. 5. Schwimmbeck, 112. 6. Müller, 100. 7. Luca Gottardi (I), 97. 8. Bloemhard, 96. 9. Joey den Besten † (NL), 64. 10. Laurent Hofmann (B), 54. Also: 12. Astner, 50. 16th Olivier Lupberger (CH), 22. 18th Grundei, 15. 19th Marcel Elsner (D), BMW, 12. 21st Kreller, 9. 22nd Dirk Walter (D), Kawasaki, 7. 26th Paul Manx (D), 6. 27th Reinhard Strack (D), 4.