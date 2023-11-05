IRRC race calendar 2024: clash of dates with NW200

The schedule for the 2024 season of the International Road Racing Championship includes six events. The opening race in Hengelo has a clash of dates with the North West 200.

This year's International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) calendar was not a lucky one. The MSC Schleizer Dreieck e.V. in the ADAC decided to organise the 100th anniversary of the Schleizer Dreieck race on the first weekend in June of all days, when the Tourist Trophy races were held on the Isle of Man. This meant that David Datzer, the German star rider, was missing and the strong Finn Erno Kostamo also favoured the TT.

If you thought that the IRRC organisers would take a more far-sighted approach next year, you were disappointed. The race series, which is extremely popular among road racers and has produced some high-calibre riders in recent years in the shape of Briton Davey Todd, Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian and Bavarian David Datzer, traditionally starts with the races in Hengelo in the Netherlands, and once again the same weekend as the North West 200 has been chosen.

Riders who are not only competing for overall victory in the IRRC but also want to fulfil a lifelong dream in the Tourist Trophy and/or the North West will be faced with the dilemma of having to choose one or the other, because as David Datzer said this year: "There's no point in signing up for the IRRC if I know at the start that I won't be able to take part in all the races. Later on, nobody asks why I didn't win the overall standings."

For the German road racing fans of this championship, however, there is also good news. In addition to the venues in Hengelo (Netherlands), Imatra (Finland), Chimay (Belgium), Hořice (Czech Republic) and Frohburg (Germany), there will also be another event at the Schleiz Dreieck next year. This will give them two opportunities to cheer on their "two-wheeled heroes" on home turf.

IRRC 2024 calendar of events

11 - 12 May Hengelo (NL)

14 - 16 June Schleiz (D)

05 - 07 July Imatra (FIN)

27 - 28 July Chimay (B)

10 - 11 August Hořice (CS)

14 - 15 September Frohburg (D)