IRRC Superbike Champion Lukas Maurer changes saddle

The combination of Lukas Maurer and Kawasaki was hard to beat this year, but despite his successes, the International Road Racing Champion in the Superbike class will be switching brands next year.

Last year, Lukas Maurer was beaten in the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) by the Belgian Vincent Lonbois and the German David Datzer. This season, however, he made his mark on the highly competitive championship. The 29-year-old Swiss rider won half of the twelve races, finishing second four times and third twice.

With one exception, Maurer sat on a Kawasaki ZX-10R, and only once did he have to borrow a motorbike from another brand because his bike was already on its way to the North West 200. At this year's season opener in Hengelo, the Netherlands, he rode a Yamaha YZF-R1. With two victories, he laid the foundation for an overall win by a Swiss rider in the long history of the IRRC.

As Maurer has now announced, he will be switching brands in the coming season: "Peter Hostettler is known to be a big road racing fan and so we were able to agree on a good deal. My two bikes were delivered super quickly and I was already able to take delivery of them at Yamaha's main warehouse in Sursee."

"At the moment, I'm working flat out to set up a bike for racing. Of course, I first have to familiarise myself with the new bike and spend a few days testing it. But I'm really looking forward to the first rollout with my new machine. I'm sure that I can disrupt the BMW Road Racing party again and build on the successes I've already achieved. Here's to a great 2024 season!"

IRRC 2024 calendar of events

11 - 12 May Hengelo (NL)

14 - 16 June Schleiz (D)

05 - 07 July Imatra (FIN)

27 - 28 July Chimay (B)

10 - 11 August Hořice (CS)

14 - 15 September Frohburg (D)