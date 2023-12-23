Frotscher, Vetter & Co get top-class opponents

The International Road Racing Championship has always attracted riders from Great Britain. Next year, Northern Irishman Adam McLean will compete for a Dutch team in the Supersport class.

As the Belfast Newsletter reports, the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) will be getting some prominent reinforcements next year. Briton Adam McLean will compete in the Supersport category for the Dutch team Performance Racing Achterhoek and will be up against the Germans Sebastian Frotscher and Rico Vetter, among others.

Because the North West 200, where McLean finished third in both Supertwin races this year, coincides with the race in Hengelo, the 27-year-old from Northern Ireland will miss the IRRC season opener. He will compete at the remaining five events in Schleiz, Imatra, Chimay, Hořice and Frohburg.

"I've already toyed with the idea of taking part in the IRRC in the past. I sold some parts on Facebook and the guy who bought them lives in the Netherlands. We got talking and he told me that he had competed in the IRRC a few times and I mentioned my interest," said McLean.

"A few weeks later, he approached me and put me in touch with Team Performance Racing Achterhoek. I saw that their driver Jorn Hamberg only lost the championship by seven points despite two retirements. He won the races in Frohburg, so the bike must definitely be one of the fastest."

The offer came at the right time for the family man, as there will only be a few races in his home country due to the ongoing insurance crisis. "I don't ride in the Tourist Trophy and only have a few races at home apart from the North West 200, so it's a good chance for me to do something new. It will be an interesting year."

IRRC 2024 calendar of events

11 - 12 May Hengelo (NL)

14 - 16 June Schleiz (D)

05 - 07 July Imatra (FIN)

27 - 28 July Chimay (B)

10 - 11 August Hořice (CS)

14 - 15 September Frohburg (D)