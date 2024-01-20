Jorn Hamberg: New opponent for Maurer, Grams and Co.

Jorn Hamberg was beaten twice by the Czech Marek Červený in the IRRC Supersport, but this season the 28-year-old Dutchman wants to make life difficult for the German-speaking riders.

In 2022 and 2023, Jorn Hamberg was one of the title contenders in the Supersport class of the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) alongside Marek Červený, but the experienced Czech twice got the upper hand over the young Dutchman, although Hamberg had more victories to his name in both seasons.

This year, the 28-year-old from Dalerveen will step up to the premier class with Performance Racing Achterhoek and will face Swiss rider Lukas Maurer, who will be defending his title on a Yamaha rather than a Kawasaki, and German multi-champion Didier Grams, among others.

At last year's IRRC Superbike finale at the Frohburg triangle race, Hamberg was able to give a first demonstration of his talent. In the first race, he finished fourth as a guest rider, and in the second race he was only beaten by the two German local heroes David Datzer and Didier Grams.

If things go as well for Hamberg this year as they did on his Superbike debut in Frohburg, Maurer and Grams - Patrick Hoff, who finished third last season, and 2022 vice-champion David Datzer have yet to decide whether they will contest the IRRC - could face serious competition in the title fight.

IRRC 2024 calendar of events

11 - 12 May Hengelo (NL)

14 - 16 June Schleiz (D)

05 - 07 July Imatra (FIN)

27 - 28 July Chimay (B)

10 - 11 August Hořice (CS)

14 - 15 September Frohburg (D)