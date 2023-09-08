Aprilia RS457: A2-maximum with 48 hp and 175 kg

After the successful RS660, Aprilia presents the RS457. With 48 hp at 175 kg ready to ride, the supersport motorbike achieves the maximum power and the minimum weight driving licence category A2 exactly.

SPEEDWEEK readers have known for a year that Aprilia is working on a sporty mid-range motorbike with a two-cylinder engine. At that time, it was still assumed that these motorbikes were primarily intended for the Asian market. Now Aprilia has officially announced data on this motorbike, which show that the European market is clearly also in focus.

The RS457 completes Aprilia's supersport model range between the RS125 and the RS660. The power limit of the A2 licence category is fully utilised with 48 hp/35 kW. Since in this class, in addition to the power limit, there is a restriction on the power-to-weight ratio of 0.2 kW per kg, the RS457 must weigh at least 175 kg fully fuelled - and that is exactly how heavy the latest Aprilia is.

On the 457, too, the abbreviation RS stands for Aprilia's supersport concept: a high-performance engine in an aluminium bridge frame. The engine is a liquid-cooled two-cylinder in-line engine with two overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder.

The chassis consists of an amply dimensioned aluminium frame, a 41 USD fork and a steel swingarm with central shock absorber. Only the preload is adjustable on both suspension elements, and the suspension travel is 120 and 130 mm. The tyre dimensions 110/70-17 and 150/60-17 promise good grip.

The brake calipers are supplied by the Brembo subsidiary ByBre. At the front, a radially mounted four-piston caliper bites into a 320 disc. The ABS is a simple two-channel system, but it offers the option of switching off the rear ABS control circuit.

The lighting is based all around on LED technology. In the cockpit, a 5-inch diagonal TFT colour display delights. Unusual in this class are the backlit switches on the handlebar controls. With the handlebar stumps strapped over the triple clamp, the rider does not have to stoop so low.

In terms of electronics, the RS457 offers three riding modes with different power output and traction control intervention. Traction control can also be selected separately. It offers three levels of intervention and can be switched off completely. A quickshifter is available as an option. Price and availability are not yet known.