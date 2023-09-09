GASGAS: 37-day special offer, 44 prizes to be won

GASGAS Finance is offering 0 percent interest on the purchase and financing of a new GASGAS until 10 October. And you can win a VIP weekend as a guest of the factory team at the Valencia GP.

GASGAS Finance's zero percent campaign has been running since Monday (4 September): for 37 days, until 10 October 2023, this interest-free financing campaign with no down payment will cover the entire motorbike model range, road bikes, enduros, motocrossers and trial bikes.

37 days because Augusto Fernandez, the Moto2 World Champion for the 2022 season, wears race number 37 on his MotoGP GASGAS. The second GASGAS Tech3 rider, Pol Esparago, rides with the number 44, which leads to the second part of this promotion.

Those who register on the corresponding GASGAS Finance page will be entered into a prize draw in European countries such as Germany and Austria. (Switzerland is not taking part in this promotion.) A total of 44 winners will be drawn, with the main prize being particularly attractive and unique: a trip for two to the World Cup final in Valencia, where they will attend the World Cup final as guests of the GASGAS Tech3 team.

The second and third winners will receive a MotoGP goodie bag, and those from 4th to 44th place will be sent a merchandising gift by post.