BMW F900GS: 14 kg slimmed down, 10 hp gained

The GS models with the 850cc two-cylinder engine, which have been in the model range since 2018, were clearly too heavy. Now BMW has made improvements and packed 42 cc more displacement into the engine.

The weight figures for BMW's current mid-range touring enduro, the F850GS, vary from 229 to 238 kg, whereby the last figure, based on the incorruptible scales of the German magazine "Motorrad", probably best reflects reality, because a practically equipped motorbike was weighed and not a meagre basic version that nobody buys. This meant that the BMW was about 15 kg overweight compared to the competition.

With the model change to the F900GS, weight was removed from numerous parts, which, according to BMW, led to the pleasing loss of 14 kg of superfluous flab. BMW has thus caught up with the competition with the F800GS and at the same time positioned this model in a clearly more off-road-oriented way. The appearance of the new GS models clearly shows the slimming down, especially the rear end has been radically slimmed down.

The new model designation also refers to the revised two-cylinder in-line engine. New forged pistons with 2 mm more diameter increase the displacement from 853 to 895 cc. With a continued 270/450 degree ignition distance, the engine offers a sound like a V2 with a 90° cylinder angle. The valves per cylinder are operated by two overhead camshafts and finger followers.

In the F900GS and its baroque model sister F900GS Adventure, the two-cylinder produces 105 hp at 8500 rpm and 93 Nm at 6750 rpm. That is 10 hp more than the predecessor models. Torque has only increased by one Nm, but BMW promises a much fuller torque curve, increased pulling power and acceleration.

As before, the chassis is a steel frame. The front wheel is guided by a 43 USD fork from Showa, adjustable in preload, rebound and compression. The rear suspension consists of a direct-acting ZF central shock absorber, adjustable for preload and rebound, and an aluminium swingarm. The cross-spoke wheels are fitted with 90/90-21 and 150/70-17 tyres. BMW is silent on the suspension travel.

The new GS models in the F series offer the two riding modes "Rain" and "Road" as standard, as well as traction control and ABS, both controlled depending on lean angle. New features include a larger TFT display (6.5-inch diagonal), an LED headlight with improved low beam, all the lights continue to be LED and an Akrakovic exhaust.

So much for the basic motorbike, which will probably only make up a small part of the total number of units sold. Before deciding to buy, BMW fans can wallow in the option packages and special equipment, which is why we will only mention the most important ones here.

To make the F900GS more suitable for off-road use, BMW offers the Enduro Pro package, which includes a thicker Showa fork (45 instead of 43 mm) and an additional compression-adjustable Sachs shock absorber, but without electronic control.

For those who like it more (street) sporty, the Dynamik package offers the additional riding modes "Dynamic" (for sporty street riding) and "Enduro" and a quickshifter.

Further options: Electronically controlled chassis, emergency call function, seat benches with different seat heights, preparation for mounting navigation devices, luggage systems, additional headlights, central kickstand and many more variants that can be discussed at length.

The F900GS will be available from 2024 in black, blue/white/red and fluorescent yellow from 13,750 euros (Switzerland Fr. 14,440.-, Austria 15,407 euros). The sister model F900GS Adventure with 23 instead of 14.5 litres tank capacity is available in black or white from 14,750 euros (Switzerland Fr. 15,500.-, Austria 16,400 euros).

The model range is completed by the F800GS, which, contrary to the model name, is powered by the same engine as the 900 models, but with reduced power to 87 hp and not quite as fully equipped at a price of 10,950 Euros (Switzerland Fr. 11,400.-, Austria 11,990 Euros). The reduced power makes it possible to offer this model also in an A2 variant with 48 hp.