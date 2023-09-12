MV Agusta 1000 RR Assen: Too beautiful to ride?

Another special model from MV Agusta, limited to 300 units, this time a tribute to the 35 victories MV has won at Assen in the past. And this time not just a design variant.

Of course, and as you would expect, the MV Agusta Brutale RR Assen is a beautiful motorbike. In order to reduce the weight by six kilos to 183 kg compared to the basic version, numerous carbon parts have been installed. For example, in addition to covers and lids, the Rotobox wheels are also made of carbon. Remarkable as far as it goes, but not quite the big surprise.

The four-cylinder in-line engine has also been extensively modified for the special Assen model: A lighter crankshaft is fitted with titanium connecting rods and lighter pistons. The combustion chamber shape has also been changed. MV has left the power output unchanged at 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

In the chassis, the top class material from Öhlins with electronically controlled damping is installed: Nix EC fork in USD design, inner tube diameter 43 mm, preload adjustable. The central shock absorber works with the TTX system, which electronically controls both damping and preload. Braking is by Stylema four-piston calipers, the best stuff Brembo currently has in its range.

To prevent the beautiful piece from slipping away, the wheelie control intervenes if necessary, and thanks to Mobisat Geolocation, you always know where the good piece is. For once, the paintwork is not red, but a combination of blue, silver and gold.

A racing kit is available as an option, with titanium exhaust from Arrow, a customised engine control unit and other milled and carbon parts. Details on prices and availability can be obtained by contacting MV Agusta directly.