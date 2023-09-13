KSR Group in trouble: Restructuring applied for

The Austrian KSR Group, one of Europe's largest motorbike importers with 60,000 vehicles sold annually, has applied for court-ordered reorganisation proceedings without self-administration.

The KSR Group of brothers Christian and Michael Kirschenhofer, based in Gedersdorf in Lower Austria, has grown impressively over the past ten years. Today, the company imports CF Moto, Royal Enfield, Italjet and NIU motorbikes and quads, and produces its own Brixton, Malaguti, Lambretta and Motron motorbikes in Asia and sells them in Europe.

The news that on 6 September the KSR Group filed an application for court-ordered reorganisation proceedings without self-administration is therefore somewhat surprising. Under Austrian law, this means that the KSR Group, which is over-indebted and/or threatened with insolvency, must go through a reorganisation procedure.

This reorganisation procedure, which must be used to settle debts at a rate of at least 20 percent within two years, is under the control of an external administrator appointed by the court. The company owners lose the power of disposal over their company during the reorganisation procedure.

The KSR Group cites high material costs caused by the Corona crisis and the Ukraine war, exchange rate fluctuations, inflation and declining sales due to cautious consumers as the cause of the financial problems.

During the restructuring process, the motorbike and scooter business continues unchanged. The foreign subsidiaries, including KSR Swiss, are not affected by the restructuring proceedings. Parallel to the restructuring process, the KSR Group intends to reposition itself with a revised business model and be ready for a successful continuation of the company in the 2024 season.