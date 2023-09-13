Stark Varg: Test run against combustion engines in Austria

The Stark Varg electric motocross bike is in action against the petrol competition at the Enduro ÖM finals in Althofen and can also be tested by anyone.

The e-motocross bike from Stark has caused quite a stir in the scene since 2021. It originally comes from Sweden, is now manufactured in a factory near Barcelona and is available in three colourways. In Austria, the e-bike is now distributed by the Lower Austrian wholesaler Auner. Incidentally, the type designation "Varg" is the Swedish name for wolf.

The Stark bike will be ready for testing at the finals of the Austrian Enduro Championship in Althofen in Carinthia on 15 September.

The key data are impressive: 80 hp at 275 Nm. But even experts like the Austrian extreme enduro star Dieter Rudolf admit that this power is hard to tame off-road. The advantage: the Stark's power delivery can be adjusted and tuned to different levels.

Dieter Rudolf, a technically very strong rider and multiple Erzberg finisher, has already used the Stark several times for his sponsor Auner in the current season and has already reached the podium with it in the Super Enduro against the petrol competition. The Styrian will also use the Stark again on Friday and Saturday in Althofen as part of the ÖM finals.

As a reminder: German supercross star Ken Roczen (29) has already been persuaded to test the Starke bike in Barcelona during a European guest appearance, and on this occasion he skilfully and happily whipped it around a course with some SX elements. Afterwards, Roczen was surprised by the Stark's good handling characteristics.