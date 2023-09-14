Anniversary offer for Kawasaki Z650, Z650RS, Ninja 650

In September 2023, Kawasaki Motors will celebrate the anniversary of "70 years of motorbikes". Reason enough for Kawasaki Germany to offer three 650 models with a 300 euro discount until the end of October.

Kawasaki was already producing engines under the name "Kawasaki Machine Works" after the end of the Second World War. In 1953, the success story in the motorbike sector began with the series production of the KE-1, an air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine.

What came after that is motorbike history. In the "Kawasaki Good Times World" in Kobe, Japan, as well as in the "AKM Heritage Hall" in Foothill Ranch, California, special exhibitions will start simultaneously in September to honour 70 years of motorbike construction.

Kawasaki Germany will join in the celebrations directly at the point of sale: new Z650, Z650RS and Ninja 650 motorcycles will be available at anniversary prices at Kawasaki dealerships until the end of October. During this period, the recommended retail price will be reduced by 300 euros. The reduced price applies to motorbikes of the model years 2023 and 2024. Thus, the current and new colour variants as well as many demonstration motorbikes are available at the anniversary price - while stocks last.

The anniversary prices:

Z650 from €7,345

Z650RS from 8.045 Euro

Ninja 650 from 7,945 Euros

And it gets even better: All those who have obtained their motorbike licence in the last 12 months can take advantage of a further price advantage. With the Kawasaki Starter Bonus, they save an additional 650 Euros on the purchase of a new Z650, Z650RS or Ninja 650 during the promotion period.