Harley-Davidson: Up to 2400 euros for the old one

If you don't hesitate any longer and decide to trade in your old Harley-Davidson for a current model, the company will sweeten your decision with a considerable bonus.

120 years ago, William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson set up a workshop in a shed to build motorbikes. On the occasion of this anniversary, Harley-Davidson is showing its generosity this year.

Until 30 September, Harley-Davidson is offering up to 2,400 euros (in Switzerland: 2,000 to 2,500 Swiss francs) exchange premium for the trade-in of a used Harley-Davidson for the purchase of a new machine.

The exchange premium is credited when a motorbike is traded in in conjunction with the purchase of a 2023 Touring model as well as a Softail Standard, Street Bob or Sport Glide of the 2023 vintage. In Switzerland, this offer also applies to Nightster, Nightster Special, Pan America and Pan America Special of the 2022 vintage.

If we at SPEEDWEEK were miserable etchers, we would now mutter that Harley-Davidson probably has to get rid of a few 2023 models on the occasion of the company's 120th anniversary. And there are still quite a few 2022 bikes in Switzerland. But we don't want to be so disparaging and instead emphasise that it might be worthwhile to take your old bike (the Harley, of course) to the Harley dealer.