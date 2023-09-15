Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa: A fast view

With the Corsa version of the V7 Stone, Moto Guzzi is expanding its range of classically designed motorbikes. The fact that the Corsa version looks faster than it actually is does not have to be disturbing.

With the V7 series, Piaggio subsidiary Moto Guzzi offers motorbikes with a successful classic look. The power unit is a longitudinally mounted, air-cooled V2 engine with stress-free performance data: 65 hp at 6800 rpm and 73 Nm at 5000 rpm are nicely centred on the around 210 kg weight ready to ride.

After the sportiest version of the model range, the V7 Racer, was discontinued at the end of 2020, the lineup will be expanded again with the V7 Stone Corsa, a model with a sporty feel but the same user-friendly design.

The Corsa version will be available in grey/red, yellow/red and black/red. The sporty attributes consist of a handlebar-mounted fairing, handlebar-mounted rear-view mirrors and the fork without bellows. An optional passenger seat cover is also available. Price and availability are not yet fixed.