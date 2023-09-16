Suzuki -Strom 800: New version for road riders

Suzuki is expanding its model range with the two-cylinder in-line engine to include a version of the V-Strom 800 touring enduro, which favours road use and could be cheaper than the current model.

For this season, Suzuki launched two motorbikes based on a new technical platform with an in-line two-cylinder with 776 cc: The GSX-8S roadster and the V-Strom 800DE touring enduro. A modern engine with today's standard 90° crank pin offset and two balancer shafts.

As photos of mediocre quality that have emerged suggest, at least one further model will be launched on this basis in 2024, which could simply be called the V-Strom 800. If the DE version presents itself equipped for off-road use with a 21 front wheel, suspension travel of 220 mm and engine and hand guards, the newer version will tend to favour street use.

The most obvious change is a smaller 19-inch diameter front wheel. In addition, photos from Australian registration authorities show cast wheels instead of spoked wheels and reduced suspension travel. The motorbike also lacks the engine guard and hand guards in the photos, but is fitted with a higher windscreen. The V-Strom 800 should be several hundred euros cheaper than the V-Strom 800 DE, which is listed at 11,500 euros.

In Swiss registration papers, the V-Strom 800 is 7 kg lighter than the DE version. No changes are expected in the performance data: 84 hp at 8500 rpm and 78 Nm at 6800 rpm. An A2 version throttled down to 48 hp is planned.

Other rumours, some of them well-founded: a disguised sports bike with the 776cc two-cylinder, which could be called GSX-8R, and a sports tourer with ample suspension travel, similar to the Kawasaki Versys 1000, which Suzuki could call GSX-S 1000X, if it is built.