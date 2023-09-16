Nick Sanders rides around the world again - by e-bike

Nick Sanders, known for long-distance motorbike trips, is on tour around the world on a Yamaha Wabash RT electric bike. He plans to be back on 17 April and after 33,076 km.

Nick Sanders set off on the first round-the-world trip on an electric bicycle on 15 September 2023. The first stage leads from Amsterdam to Athens. After the ferry passage to Israel, he will continue cycling through the Middle East to Dubai. 35 days are planned for the 5000 km.

After the flight to Mumbai/India, it will continue via New Dheli and Nepal to Calcutta, where Sanders wants to arrive at the end of December; 6000 km in 40 days. After transporting his husband and electric bike to Thailand, the long journey continues through Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia - another 31 days in the saddle for 4400 km.

After passing through Singapore, Jakarta and Bali, the bike is transported by air to Australia. Sanders will cross this continent from Darwin south to Adelaide and then cycle further east via Melbourne to Sydney, where Sanders is expected to spend 25 days and 4600 km across Australia on 8 March 2024.

After crossing New Zealand, from Christchurch to Auckland, and travelling west to east through the USA, the British world conqueror plans to arrive in New York on 5 April. The final leg after the flight across the Atlantic, from Madrid to Amsterdam, is scheduled to end at Yamaha's European headquarters on 17 April 2024 with the circumnavigation of the globe.

The Yamaha Wabash RT is a so-called gravel bike with an aluminium frame, front fork and seat post are suspended. Support up to 25 km/h comes from a mid-mounted motor from Yamaha. Eight changes of the 36V lithium-ion battery with 500Wh capacity are planned during the round-the-world tour.

After 229 days of riding and 33,076 km, Sanders hopes to have completed the first circumnavigation of the world by electric bike. An ambitious goal that requires him to cover a distance of 160 km per riding day.

"The Yamaha Wabash RT gravel bike is the perfect choice for this record attempt," Sanders assures. "I have trained hard, reduced my weight to 70 kg and am 100 per cent fit for this journey. See you in Amsterdam in 229 days!"