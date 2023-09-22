KTM 450 Rally Replica: Rally bike for 35,995 euros

There will only be 80 of them - or 130? In any case, with the 450 Rally Replica, KTM is offering a ready-built and complete rally motorbike for private riders, which, as experience shows, sells out quickly.

KTM itself admits that the 450 Rally Replica does not correspond to the factory motorbike in all details, but the basic construction is very similar and, according to the KTM motto, certainly "Ready to Race".

According to the regulations of the World Rally Championship, the engine is a 450 single-cylinder. In the Rally Replica, KTM installs an engine with an overhead camshaft and an engine management system from Keihin 44 mm throttle diameter and several selectable ignition curves. The six-speed gearbox from supplier Pankl is also used in the factory machines.

The chassis consists of a trellis frame made of chrome-molybdenum steel, a cast aluminium swingarm with bell cranks and a USD fork with 48 mm diameter. The suspension elements are from WP's XACT Pro series, WP's most sophisticated series. The suspension travel is a generous 305 and 300 mm, which raises the seat height to 960 mm.

The rear frame consists of a self-supporting petrol tank with a capacity of 16 litres. In a conventional position, two low-slung individual tanks with around 8.5 litres each are mounted on the left and right, allowing the motorbike to fill up with a total of 33 litres of petrol at a dry weight of 139 kg.

Other equipment highlights include milled triple clamps, a rotary wing steering damper, an Akrapovic exhaust with manifold routed under/next to the engine and a carbon engine guard.

In the rally scene, the KTM 450 Rally Replica needs no introduction. At the Dakar Rally, there is the privateer category Original By Motul, formerly called Malle Moto. The riders have no support from a team or mechanic. The rally organisation transports one box of material, two bikes and a bag with tent, sleeping bag and clothes per rider. 70% of the Malle Moto fighters opt for a KTM - a convincing proof of the reliability of the KTM 450 Rally Replica.

"The KTM 450 Rally Replica embodies the continuation of our Factory development programme. Countless riders have already chosen it to compete in a rally like the Dakar or to achieve results that come close to those of professional athletes. From the moment it leaves the production line, this bike is Ready to Race and has all the features that are essential for success at the highest level. It was developed in the style of our Dakar Rally winning Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Bike. In their quest to achieve their rally goals, many riders rely on this bike. This model usually sells very quickly. To see it at the start of so many rallies around the world fills me with great pride," says Stefan Huber, KTM Rally Technical Manager.

80 units of the 2024 model year KTM 450 Rally Replica will be built, ten more than in 2023, at a price of 35995 euros. In addition, there will also be 30 of this bike in Husqvarna colours and 20 in GASGAS colours.