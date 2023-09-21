Yamaha WR450F: 2024 more power, nimbler handling

The engine, chassis and equipment are designed for enduro racing, but the technical basis of the 2024 Yamaha WR450F is based on the YZ450F motocross bike.

For 2022, Yamaha revised the WR250F enduro with technical borrowings from the YZ250F motocross model, and now the WR450F is being revised for 2024. This time, too, there is a technology transfer from the motocross sister model, the YZ450F.

Based on the successful YZ450F powerplant, the engine with inverted cylinder head offers more power thanks to the new straightened intake port and titanium intake valves enlarged to 39 mm. The new engine is not only lighter and leaner than the previous model, it also has a new forged piston, a lighter cylinder housing, a connecting rod end plain bearing and a new timing chain designed for the higher power.

A newly developed short muffler improves mass centralisation. A revised engine ECU with WR-specific fuel injection tuning delivers more controllable low-rpm power, strong linear torque and more peak mid- and high-range power.

For lighter weight, reduced hand forces and improved feel, the 2024 WR450F is equipped with a newly developed diaphragm spring clutch with eight optimised friction plates. The newly developed five-speed gearbox with a wider ratio range features a larger distance between the main shaft and the drive shaft. In addition, the gears of the main shaft are wider, which increases durability despite lower weight.

The new WR450F frame has the same basic construction as the current YZ450F and features a number of technical changes to meet the demands of enduro racing and cross-country riding. The most important change to the new frame is the repositioned head tube, which is 15 mm lower than before. Together with the modified top tubes, which feature a new U-shaped profile at the rear, the double-loop aluminium frame of the 2024 model ensures a lower centre of gravity and thus more agile handling in corners.

Compared to the design of the successful YZ450F motocross model, the WR450F's enduro frame offers more self-damping thanks to a revised frame flexibility characteristic. The WR450F's frame allows for more lateral flexibility to better absorb shocks on uneven terrain. This provides a ride that is less fatiguing to the rider and offers better feedback about the surface. Other Enduro-specific features include more flexible engine mounts,

The WR450F's all-new bodywork features super-slim attachments, 50 mm narrower than before, as well as a much slimmer centre section and a flatter seat-bench profile. All measures that allow the rider more freedom of movement.

Compact side panels are part of the new intake air routing from the rear to the cylinder head. The smaller front and rear mudguards emphasise the WR450F's slimmer appearance. The front wing also provides better airflow to the radiators for more effective cooling, and the reshaped rear wing has a contoured underside that makes it easier for the rider to lift the bike onto the mounting stand.

The KYB suspension elements allow 10 mm less travel compared to the YZ450F, resulting in a lower seat height and centre of gravity for the WR450F. The combined effect of the bike being 10 mm lower, and therefore the rider sitting lower, makes a significant difference to the bike's handling - especially in slow corners on technical terrain. The KYB telescopic fork has a new mechanism for adjusting compression damping by handwheel. And the combination of reinforced fork seals and redesigned fork tubes that better protect the tubes from dirt and debris contributes to longer seal life.

In addition to the lower seat height, the seating position of the 2024 WR450F has also been revised by lowering the footpegs 10 mm to increase the distance between the seat and footpegs. In addition, the handlebars were moved a little closer to the rider.

Yamaha was a pioneer of wireless tuning. The WR450F's Power Tuner app takes tuning to the next level. The revised app now has a "Quick Tuning" function that allows the rider to tune any engine setting from "Smooth" to "Aggressive" by tapping a single scroll bar on their smartphone. The simple and intuitive feature allows the driver to tune engine performance to track conditions. The new Laptimer feature allows drivers and teams to see which settings work best The Power Tuner app also retains the previously available 4x4 matrix (16 values), allowing drivers to make more detailed changes to fuel delivery and ignition timing values.

The new traction control with two assistance levels as well as an off function regulates the power down via the ignition when slippage at the rear wheel is detected. The multifunction switch on the left side of the handlebar allows the rider to select different settings for engine mapping and traction control. Personal mappings can be uploaded via the Power Tuner app. This allows different settings to be selected while riding to adapt to changing conditions.

The WR450F is fully enduro ready and has an 18-inch rear wheel, enduro tyres, lights, instruments, a side stand and a cooling fan. The fuel tank holds 7.4 litres and the airbox is accessible without tools. An engine guard and Enduro silencer complete the Enduro equipment. The 2024 WR450F and also the WR250F will be available in blue from spring 2024; the price has not yet been fixed.