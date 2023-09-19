Ducati Multistrada V4S Grand Tour: Everything on it

You can tout the Multistrada V4S Grand Tour as a novelty, at least that's what Ducati does. Soberly, they have upgraded a Multistrada V4S with all the accessories and painted it specially.

The Multistrada V4S Grand Tour presented online celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Multistrada series. With the V4S, Ducati wants to convince those long-distance motorbike vagabonds of the Multistrada V4 who want to be first class on the road and for whom comfort and safety are important.

The Grand Tour version of the Multistrada V4S is upgraded with travel accessories and radar. The radar system enables adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning. Other safety features include tyre pressure monitoring and LED auxiliary headlights.

Also standard on the Grand Tour are side panniers with a capacity of 60 litres. The centre stand makes it easier to pack the motorbike and carry out maintenance work.

The handlebar grips and both seats are heated and the fuel filler cap works keyless like the ignition lock, so you don't have to fumble the transponder out of your jacket pocket to refuel.

Several features of the sporty Multistrada V4 Rally have been transferred to the Grand Tour. The absence of a rubber-mounted handlebar increases steering precision and feedback from the front wheel. Heat shields on the swingarm and on the left side of the rear frame keep waste heat away from the passengers. Closable air ducts direct warm engine exhaust air to the crew's leg area when needed.

The smartphone compartment is now ventilated. The 6.5-inch diagonal TFT colour display mirrors the smartphone screen and can be used as a navigation system.

When riding slowly or stopping, the spring preload of the rear shock absorber is automatically reduced to the minimum, lowering the motorbike and reducing the seat height. The same function also makes it easier to lift the motorbike from the side stand to the vertical position.

Maintenance intervals are impressive; valve clearance checks are only required every 60,000 km. Ducati offers a four-year warranty with no mileage limit and the Roadside Assistance Programme provides comprehensive services should the bike go on strike.

The installed 1158 cc V4 delivers 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm at 8750 rpm - enabling long distances even under tight time constraints. The electronics package includes cornering ABS, wheelie control, lean angle-dependent traction control, cornering lights and hill start assist. The suspension elements work semi-actively to keep the ride height constant regardless of varying loads.

The Ducati Multistrada V4S Grand Tour will be available from November at a price of 26,690 euros (Schreiz Fr. 27,990.-).