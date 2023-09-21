BMW R1300GS: Behind the water curtain

This time not a caught prototype, but a photo published by BMW itself: the new BMW R1300GS in a water crossing. Nothing can be seen.

On 28 September 1923, the first BMW motorbike was presented at the German Motor Show in Berlin. That's why the new BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin will be opened on 28 September 2023 and the new R1300GS will be presented at 5 p.m. in the city.

A week beforehand, BMW treats us to a photo of this motorbike, which at best shows that the version shown rolls on spoked wheels and is decelerated with a double disc brake in the front wheel.

What else has leaked out so far is that the new bike will actually be called the R1300GS and will cost about 1500 euros more than the 1250, which starts at 18,300 euros. For this money, you get less motorbike, because the new GS is supposed to be at least 10 kilos lighter than the 1250, which (without any additional equipment) weighs 249 kg.