KTM 1390 Super Duke R: Displacement against loss of power

KTM is sticking to the idiosyncratic design of the front end - and yet revising it. More displacement is intended to compensate for the loss of power due to stricter exhaust and noise standards.

The Super Duke has been the spearhead of the KTM model range since 2005 and the latest generation has been available since 2020. With this model generation, the Austrians have committed themselves to a continuous refreshment of their top model, and so at the beginning of 2022, the Super Duke Evo was added to the model range. At the beginning of 2024, at the same time as the 990 Duke, the next stage of development now follows with a visual overhaul, both for the standard Super Duke and for the Super Duke Evo.

In the latest photos of an almost production-ready prototype, it can be seen that the main and rear frames remain virtually unchanged. Externally, the most striking feature is the newly shaped front light: although the basic shape continues to pick up the previously typical theme of the boomerang-shaped daytime running light, this is taken up here in a 3D look. The daytime running light floats visually next to the main lenses for high beam and low beam. This part will also be used in identical form on the 990 Duke in future and at the same time sets the direction for the future KTM design, in which the "split face" is now apparently obsolete.

At the rear, the number plate carrier of the Super Duke RR will be used in future, which integrates the rear lights into the turn signals and ensures a more beefy look due to the higher mounting position. The front fairing grows and is reshaped. In future, it will cover the radiator, which has grown at the same time because a higher cooling capacity is required. This is partly due to future homologation and approval regulations, which aim at low noise emissions and require cleaner combustion.

But that's not all: to compensate for the loss of power caused by exhaust and noise standards, the development departments of most manufacturers are making do with slight increases in engine capacity. This is apparently also the case here: A spare parts list briefly found online in August suggests the designation 1390 Super Duke R for the updated flagship of KTM's naked bikes, which should mean an increase from the current 1301 cc, which is already not tight, to about 1360 cc.

Further modifications on the technical side include modifications to the alternator, as suggested by earlier prototypes. In addition, the exhaust manifold now has a larger volume - another modification that is likely to be aimed primarily at reducing exhaust noise. Performance figures are likely to change only marginally, if at all - peak power still in the 180 hp range, maximum torque at just over 140 Nm.

The prototype carries the semi-active and electronically adjustable suspension of the current Super Duke R Evo for a walk, but there will also be a standard version with manually adjustable suspension again. The presentation could take place shortly before the turn of the year 2023/2024, in all likelihood almost at the same time as the 990 Duke, which SPEEDWEEK has already reported on.