High-speed world records for Kawasaki H2R and Z H2

For the first time ever, world speed records over the quarter mile with a flying start were raced at the Lausitzring. Kawasaki Germany took two world records.

From 21 to 24 September 2023, the "World Speed Trials" took place for the first time in Europe at the Lausitzring, organised by the Swiss Ruedi Steck and his company Swiss Performance.

Kawasaki Germany provided two motorbikes and technical support for this high-speed meeting. Motorbike tuner Dieter Briese contributed his practical knowledge with the support of Kawasaki technician Kevin Strohmenger. Johannes Müller, editorial director of the trade magazine PS, climbed into the saddles as a rider.

Müller was measured at 333 km/h on the very first day of riding on the Kawasaki Ninja H2R. That was the absolute highest speed of all participants. This speed was rated in the "Partly Streamlined" class up to 1000 cc. As with record rides under the supervision of the motorbike world federation FIM, a record must be confirmed in the opposite direction. A good 328 km/h were measured. The average value was 330.766 km/h, which meant the "FIM Short Distance World Record with Flying Start".

The Z H2 Trackinator then went to the start in the Naked Bikes up to 1000 cc class. This bike was developed by Dieter Briese for Kawasaki Germany for use in sprint races over the eighth mile. At the Lausitzring, the Tracki was used with the standard two-arm swingarm (instead of the extended single-arm swingarm for the short sprint track).

With success, because the Z H2, with its compressor engine tuned to almost 300 hp, reached a final speed of 292.480 km/h averaged from two runs - the best time in the class and yet another world record! Johannes Müller had to face the irrepressible forces of the wind, because even the original cockpit screen had to be shortened considerably and a few side parts had to be unscrewed in order to comply with the regulations of the naked bike class.

As this was an official event of the FIM motorbike world federation, all record runs were strictly monitored. In addition, the displacements of all bikes were checked at the end of the event after disassembly. The evaluation of the results is also highly serious. Therefore, the two world records will only be officially ratified in the coming weeks.