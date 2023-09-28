Brabus 1300R Masterpiece: 50 pieces, 49,900 euros

Brabus is refining another 50 units of the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo to create the Brabus 1300R Masterpiece Edition. If you want one, you shouldn't think too long.

In February 2022, the first Brabus motorbike was presented, the Brabus 1300R based on the 1290 Super Duke R Evo, in two colours and limited to 77 copies each. They were all sold in less than two minutes. The second edition, Edition 23 with two times 145, i.e. a total of 290 motorbikes, was sold out similarly quickly.

Brabus is now phasing out this series production and is building another 50 of the Brabus 1300R Masterpiece Edition as a farewell. Two times 25 elaborately refined motorbikes in the colours "Onyx Black" or "Diamond White", which are made even more extravagant by selected elements in "Frozen Gold" and a further extended carbon package.

Refining a high-end bike like the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo and giving this motorbike a very special profile in the characteristic Brabus design language with high-quality visible carbon elements: This philosophy struck a perfect chord with two-wheeler connoisseurs from all over the world. After two sold-out special series, there is now the last opportunity at the end of production of this hyper-naked bike to secure one of the most extraordinary motorbikes in the world, which has the potential to become a coveted collector's item.

The exclusive Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition is now available. It comes in two versions, each with 25 bikes in the colours "Onyx Black" and "Diamond White", and has an even more extensive carbon package than the previous special series. This includes covers for the single-sided swingarm and the frame triangles under the tank and seat, a panel for the instrument holder, as well as a cover for the top of the alternator lid.

From the front, this exclusive hyper-naked motorbike from the Brabus Manufaktur can be immediately identified by its unique design with a front mask featuring a large, round LED headlight and striking side panels with integrated winglets. These visual elements are produced in visible carbon just like parts of the front fender or various covers on the engine. When the motorbike is started, the TFT display of the 1300 R shows an animation specially programmed for this Brabus Limited Edition.

Both colour versions are equipped with a matt black painted trellis frame and the powerful KTM V2 engine with a displacement of 1.3 litres, which provides 180 hp at 9500 rpm and 140 Nm at 8000 rpm. This catapults the Masterpiece Edition from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 270 km/h.

The semi-active WP suspension guarantees sporty and safe handling. In Auto mode, it adapts automatically to track conditions and driving style. As an option, the driver can manually select between different setups, ranging from emphatically comfortable to tight for circuit driving, at the touch of a button on the handlebar. Various modes are also available for the engine electronics, which change the power delivery in five stages from gentler power delivery on rain-soaked roads to maximum power output for the racetrack.

The sporty orientation of this special model also includes a customised wheel and tyre combination. Using forging and CNC technology, the Brabus monobloc wheels specially developed for these motorbikes are manufactured. For the Msaterpiece Edition, they have a gold finish to match their name.

The exclusive colour scheme of the wheels is also continued in other details of the Brabus 1300R Masterpiece Edition. These include highlight features in "Frozen Gold" such as the winglets, signature stripes at the front and rear as well as the rings on the two silencers of the Brabus sports exhaust system. Of course, the Brabus exhaust not only impresses with its sophisticated look, but also with an even more aggressive sound of the two-cylinder engine.

This makes the exclusive motorbike from the latest cooperation between KTM and Brabus the perfect choice for sporty two-wheel fans who want a sporty naked bike with outstanding riding dynamics and extravagant design. Available to order now in a limited edition of 25 units each in "Onyx Black" or "Diamond White" at a price of 49,900 euros.

Each Masterpiece Edition motorbike comes with exclusive accessories: These include a custom-made indoor cover for the motorbike as well as a mat in Brabus design for the parking space in the garage at home, both of course with gold-coloured Brabus Masterpiece emblems. The keys for each bike are delivered in an exclusive carbon box with the logo of this Limited Edition. In addition, each of the 50 owners of this motorbike will receive the opportunity to take an exclusive tour of the Brabus manufactory in Bottrop.