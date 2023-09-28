BMW R1300GS: 12 kg slimmed down, 9 hp trained up

With a new boxer engine and a new chassis, BMW wants to defend the supremacy of the GS. However, 145 hp and 237 kg are not quite the big sensation.

"With the new BMW R1300GS, we will once again surprise the competition. It features an even wider spread of product substance and the reduction in complexity as well as vehicle weight, together with focused equipment, make it possible to showcase the essence of the boxer GS even more impressively. With a new engine, outstanding handling and convincing riding characteristics, it will set the pace both on and off the road," is the statement from Thilo Fuchs, Series Manager Boxer models water-cooled, about the new BMW R1300GS.

BMW describes the R1300GS as an almost completely new design, with which it was possible to save a whopping 12 kg in weight compared to the predecessor model. The gearbox was relocated under the engine, the camshaft drive with variable timing was rearranged at the intake to make the drive unit more compact. From 1300 cc, the new, shorter-stroke engine develops 145 hp at 7750 rpm and a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6500 rpm. This makes it by far the most powerful BMW boxer engine produced in series to date, although it can only accelerate the 1300 GS to 225 km/h with electronic brakes.

The new chassis consists of a sheet metal main frame made of steel, which, in addition to a significant optimisation of the installation space, also has higher stiffness values than the predecessor model. The rear frame is made of die-cast aluminium instead of the previous tubular steel construction. The new Evo-Telelever front wheel guide with flex element and the revised Evo-Paralever rear wheel guide also provide more steering precision and driving stability.

The new electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) combines dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate ("spring stiffness") depending on the selected driving mode as well as driving condition and manoeuvres. The automatic adjustment of the spring base ensures load compensation. This further enhances the driving experience on all surfaces.

Exclusively in conjunction with DSA as an optional extra ex works, two further optional extras are available for the chassis of the new R1300GS: the new adaptive vehicle height control and the sports suspension.

With the adaptive ride height control, the new R1300GS offers fully automatic adjustment of the vehicle height depending on the operating condition, thus combining the greatest possible comfort without having to compromise on riding dynamics and lean angle clearance.

With 20 mm more suspension travel at the front and rear and an optional sporty, firm sports suspension specially developed for the GS, off-road riders get their money's worth.

Four driving modes are standard instead of the previous three. With the two driving modes Rain and Road, the driving characteristics can be adapted to most road conditions. The Eco driving mode can be used to save fuel, and the Enduro driving mode is tuned for off-road operation.

A favourite playground of the designers: the front. Accordingly, the R1300GS offers a small-design LED headlight with a new, distinctive light icon as standard. The light unit consists of two LED units for low beam and high beam as well as additional LED units for daytime running light and position light respectively. Cornering light is available as an option. The fact that the front LED turn signals are integrated into the hand guard leaves off-road practitioners shaking their heads.

The Riding Assistant driver assistance option is optional. It consists of the components Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW). The Active Cruise Control (ACC) with integrated distance control can be used to set the desired driving speed and the distance to the vehicle in front. Front Collision Warning (FCW) with brake intervention is designed to prevent collisions and help reduce the severity of accidents. Lane Change Warning monitors left and right lanes and can help make a lane change safely and assists in looking in the rearview mirror.

Heated grips and keyless operation are standard, as are tyre pressure monitoring and engine drag torque control. With the installation of a lithium-ion battery, the weight of 237 kg cannot be reduced any further; one is already fitted as standard. The omitted centre stand and the new aluminium fuel tank with 19 instead of 20 litres capacity have also contributed to the weight reduction. The 237 kg declared by BMW refer to the basic version without any optional equipment. Experience shows that for machines delivered in reality, at least another 10 kg are added.

Colours: White, black, blue/red/white, plus the Option 719 Tramuntana variant in green with cross-spoke wheels in gold and high-quality machined aluminium parts. The new BMW R1300GS will be available from November at a price starting at 19,100 Euros (Switzerland Fr. 19,690.-, Austria 21,990 Euros). Experience shows that this figure also increases noticeably in practice.