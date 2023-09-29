Death of Rudolf Diesel (55): Misfortune or suicide?

On 29 September 110 years ago, Rudolf Diesel, the inventor of the engine principle of the same name, passed away from his creative life. The cause of death is still unknown.

The inventor of the Diesel engine, Rudolf Christian Karl Diesel, was born in Paris on 18 March 1858. As his family, who came from Augsburg, lived in France and later in England, but Rudolf Junior was to receive a good education, he came to live with relatives in the family's actual home town as a young boy.

He graduated from the trade school, the industrial school and his studies in Munich as first class in each case. One of his lecturers was the inventor of the ice or ammonia refrigerating machine, which influenced his entry into professional life. So he first became a development engineer for refrigeration technology, rising to the position of director of the Paris branch after only one year.

Like so many other inventors and tinkerers before him, Rudolf Diesel was inspired by steam engines. His visions of motorisation were also based on this technology. Initially, in addition to his actual work, he developed an engine that was also to use ammonia, but now as fuel.

But nothing came of it, as metals are not resistant to ammonia. The core idea of working with highly compressed gases crystallised around 1890. It was to remain with him. In order to be able to concentrate fully on the development of a new type of engine, he looked for a company to support him. He found one in the Augsburger Maschinenfabrik, a subsidiary of Krupp in Essen. There, in a separate hall and under the strictest secrecy, he finally developed an engine that was to run on cheap heavy fuel oil.

Again and again, experiments were carried out with different fuels (petrol, gases, coal dust) and pressures up to over 30 atmospheres. After many small steps forward and just as many setbacks, it was to take until 1897 before the first compression-ignition engine ran without problems. Rudolf Diesel achieved the breakthrough with petroleum.

The advantages of the Diesel engine, which takes in air, compresses it, injects fuel and the resulting mixture ignites itself under high pressure, are, in addition to the cheap and harmless fuel, low consumption and high efficiency.

From now on, Rudolf Diesel became world famous. He received a multitude of honours and became a sought-after speaker. His engine was the main attraction at the Paris World's Fair and at the "Electric Exposition" in New York.

To Diesel's fame came wealth. An American brewer paid Diesel one million marks to be the sole licensee in North America. Production of his engines was in full swing in Augsburg, but shoddy workmanship cast a bad light on Diesel engines. Rudolf Diesel himself was no longer in the best of health at this time and was thus unable to supervise production to the extent necessary.

The damage to his reputation thus also destroyed his mental state. On 28 September 1913, Rudolf Diesel disappeared during a ferry crossing in the English Channel and was never seen alive again. On 10 October, Dutch boatmen found his body floating in the water. An accident cannot be ruled out; the suicide of the then only 55-year-old is also possible.