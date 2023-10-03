Ducati DesertX Rally: Not only visually refreshed

Ducati has introduced the DesertX Rally to accompany the DesertX touring enduro. More solid wheels and high-quality suspension elements with more travel entice you to go off-road.

The Ducati DesertX is already an off-road touring enduro with spoke wheels in the characteristic 21-inch front and 18-inch rear sizes. Now Ducati is following suit with the Rally version.

A raised front wing signals off-road capability, but there is much more: Kayaba suspension elements allow 20 mm more travel at the front and rear, giving 250 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear. This increases ground clearance by 30 to 280 mm. The closed-cartridge fork with 48 mm inner tubes, Kashima coating and DLC-coated fork guides is housed in milled triple clamps.

The modified aluminium swingarm with adjusted shock linkage point is supported by an adjustable shock with a larger 46 mm shock piston, which should improve the shock's reserves in tough off-road use. High- and low-speed compression damping are separately adjustable. In addition, an adjustable steering damper from Öhlins is mounted directly on the handlebar clamp.

Milled hubs, steel spokes and Excel aluminium rims are used to build the wheels, with the rear rim chosen to be half an inch narrower. The tyres are the versatile Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR, plus the Scorpion Rally off-road tyre and the Scorpion Trail II, which is more suitable for asphalt, all with inner tubes. The tubeless cross-spoke rims of the standard DesertX are dispensed with.

The drivetrain is the same as on the DesertX: Liquid-cooled V2 with 937 cc, desmodromic valve timing with two overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder. 110 hp at 9250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6500 rpm will be enough to swiftly chew up any rear tyre off-road.

The six configurable riding modes Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control, all adjustable and recalibrated to the DesertX Rally's chassis. On long stages, cruise control takes the strain off the rider, and a quickshifter is standard for upshifting and downshifting.

The electronic functions are managed via the 5-inch TFT colour display, which is easy to read even from a standing driving position. Smartphone connectivity is standard, navigation is optional. A utility bar is fitted as standard in the cockpit, to which navigation devices can be attached. Engine guards and milled components for the gear lever and brake pedal round off the equipment. With a dry weight of 203 kg, the Rally version has gained only 1 kg compared to the DesertX, despite a considerably more solid chassis.

With maintenance intervals of 15,000 km or 24 months and valve clearance checks every 30,000 km, operating costs are kept down. The DesertX Rally will also be available with 35 kW and will be available from January 2024 in white/red at dealers at a price starting at 21,590 euros (Switzerland from Fr. 22,900.-), in Germany a price difference to the DesertX of a considerable 4800 euros.