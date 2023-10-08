First production hybrid motorbike Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid

A few weeks ago, Kawasaki announced the sales launch of its first electric motorbikes, the sporty-clad Ninja e-1 and the Roadster Z e-1. Now comes the next bang for the buck: with the Ninja 7 Hybrid, a motorbike is coming onto the market that has a combustion engine combined with an electric motor. Kawasaki promises excellent acceleration values with climate-friendly fuel consumption.

For Kawasaki, the introduction of the Ninja 7 Hybrid is an important step on the long-term path to CO2 neutrality. At the heart of the Ninja 7 Hybrid is a 451cc liquid-cooled inline two-cylinder, an evolution of the Ninja/Z400 engine recently introduced with A2-compliant 48 hp in the new Eliminator 450 cruiser.

In the Ninja 7 Hybrid, its output is rated at 43.5 kW or 59 hp. The transmission can be shifted manually (via handlebar-mounted shifter unit) or automatically. It is a conventional transmission with six gears, in which the clutch and shift drum are operated by electronically controlled actuators.

The two-cylinder engine is combined with an electric motor mounted behind the cylinder bank above the gearbox. Together with the electric motor, the Ninja 7 Hybrid produces 51.1 kW/70 hp. The electric motor thus contributes a peak output of 11 hp, whereby Kawasaki states the output of the electric motor at 9 kW, which would be 12 hp. According to Kawasaki, the hybrid drive enables a completely new riding experience thanks to the e-Boost function.

The hybrid drive places the Ninja 7 Hybrid in the 650 to 700 cc class in terms of performance and it cannot be ridden with an A2 driving licence. However, according to Kawasaki, the Ninja 7 Hybrid can keep up with a 1000cc super sports bike in terms of acceleration from a standing start when using the e-Boost function. Fuel consumption is said to be on par with a 250cc.

The rider can choose between three driving modes: Sport Hybrid, Eco Hybrid and the pure electric drive (for short distances at reduced speed). In addition, the Ninja 7 Hybrid is equipped with a start/stop function, whereby the combustion engine is switched off when stopping. In doing so, the "Automatic Launch Position Finder" automatically shifts the transmission into first gear so that starting can be done without any problems. The walk mode also allows the bike to be pushed comfortably (forwards and backwards) when parking or manoeuvring.

The chassis consists of a new trellis frame. The two motors are compactly integrated into this frame, and the 48V lithium-ion battery is housed under the seat. The colour design in silver and green should clearly set the Ninja 7 Hybrid apart from other motorbikes.

The seating position is sporty and relaxed. The cockpit offers extensive information on the TFT colour display. In addition, the smartphone can be connected to the motorbike via the Rideology app.

The Ninja 7 Hybrid is the world's first production motorbike with hybrid drive. It is designed to combine the advantages of the combustion engine and electric drive and herald a new era in motorbike history. How the combination of two drive systems will affect the weight and price is not yet revealed, but the expected availability: from January 2024.