New Suzuki V-Strom 800: Lighter, lower seat height

Most people never ride in difficult terrain, and a gravel road doesn't need a mile of suspension travel and off-road tyres. The new Suzuki V-Strom 800 fits the European reality.

As SPEEDWEEK readers know, Suzuki is providing its V-Strom 800DE touring enduro with the V-Strom 800 variant (without the additional designation DE). DE stands for Dual Explorer and, in this context, a motorbike that can be ridden to the horizon on both paved roads and dirt trails. Now Suzuki is expanding the model range with the V-Strom 800 (without DE) and wants to attract customers who mostly (in European reality almost always) want to be on asphalt roads.

The technical differences to the DE, which has been on the market for a year, concern the chassis. The front wheel is reduced in size from 21 to 19 inches, and is fitted with a 110/80-19 tubeless tyre instead of 90/90-21 with a tube. This provides more grip on asphalt, at the cost of reduced accuracy on loose surfaces. The rear wheel remains at 17 inches and is fitted with 150/70-17 tyres. Cast wheels are used instead of the more complex wire wheels.

The USD fork and shock absorber are supplied by Showa, with shorter travel from 220 to 150 mm at the front and rear. This reduces the seat height in the 30 to 825 mm. On the fork, the spring preload can be adjusted on the left fork leg, which only contains the spring (on the right only damping). The rebound damping can be adjusted on the shock absorber and the preload can be adjusted by handwheel.

The brake discs, a 310 mm diameter double disc at the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear, are the same as on the DE, but the front brake system is upgraded with Nissin radial four-piston calipers instead of the simpler double-piston calipers.

Road comfort is improved by rubber pads on the footrests and a higher windscreen. The two-cylinder in-line engine with 84 hp at 8500 rpm and 78 Nm at 6800 Nm is adopted unchanged.

The simpler chassis reduces the weight by 7 to 223 kg and the price in the 800 to 10,600 Euros (Switzerland Fr. 10,895.-, Austria 11,490 Euros). The Suzuki V-Strom 800 will be available from November in blue, grey and black.