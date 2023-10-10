Classic Moments Calendar 2024 - available soon

Those who finally want to take care of their Christmas presents in time can already order now. The new Classic Moments wall calendar for 2024 will be available from mid-October 2023.

The beautiful calendar again contains 13 black and white motifs in large format (50 x 52 cm) from the legendary 1960s and 1970s era of the motorbike world championship.

In addition to Heinz Rosner on the MZ 350 cc, the pictures include Bill Ivy on the Yamaha 250 cc, Barry Sheene on the Suzuki 125 cc, Michel Rougerie on the Harley-Davidson 500 cc, Wolfgang Gedlich on the Kreidler 50 cc and the Austrian Bert Schneider on the Suzuki 125 cc. For sidecar fans, the calendar also includes a motif of Swiss Florian Camathias on the Gilera 500 cc.

The Classic Moments wall calendar 2024 on high-quality art paper in duplex printing is limited to 2,000 numbered copies worldwide and is a real collector's item. In recent years the calendar has always been sold out.

The Classic Moments wall calendar 2024 costs 29,- EURO each plus 7,- EURO flat rate shipping in Germany. Delivery will be made by post/DHL.

The calendar is available from Michael Sonnick, Motorsport-Bücher, Dieselweg 5, 67117 Limburgerhof, telephone 06236 - 8942 (from 6 to 8 pm ) or by e-mail : MSonnick@web.de