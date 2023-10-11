Honda E-Clutch: automatic clutch for motorbikes

Honda's dual-clutch operations work fine, but are a heavy kludge. Now Honda announces an electronically controlled clutch, which takes the clutch operation away from the driver.

Honda already has a system in series production with the DCT transmission, in which the driver can select a function mode in which he only has to press and release the accelerator; engaging the clutch, shifting up and down and disengaging the clutch when stopping is automated. Disadvantage of this dual-clutch drive: 10 kg additional weight compared to a conventional manual transmission with manually operated clutch.

That is why Honda is also tinkering with a simpler system called E-Clutch. Quickshifters for shifting up and down have long worked without problems. Additional control electronics now take over clutch engagement and disengagement for starting and stopping via two servomotors.

To replace the heavy DTC, the gears would also have to be changed automatically, which is not the case with this system; the gears are changed conventionally with the left foot. There is still a clutch lever on the left handlebar. If the driver operates it, he overrides the electronics. Honda has announced that this system will one day be installed in the brand's fun motorbikes. This could mean the 125cc models Monkey, Dax and Grom.

In the demonstration video that Honda treats us to, however, the function is shown on a motorbike that is accelerated (no but also!) into indecent speed ranges.

UUkFHQx53Fg?si=EMEYcdzHJJ6K-ZlA