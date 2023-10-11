Moto Morini Calibro: Not an exact copy

Despite similarities in design and technology, the Moto Morini Calibro cannot be called a copy of the Kawasaki Vulcan S without reservation. The Kawasaki does not have two spring struts and a toothed belt drive.

In the X-Cape touring enduro and the Seiemezzo roadster, Morini uses the 650cc two-cylinder engine made in China, which is based on the engine of the Kawasaki ER-6 (and other Kawasaki models). Now Morini is introducing a cruiser with this engine.

The two-cylinder in-line engine is taken over unchanged. 60 hp at 8250 rpm and 54 Nm at 7000 rpm position the Morini Calibro as a mid-range cruiser. There will also be an A2 version with 48 hp.

The familiar engine is built into a new tubular steel frame. The chassis is completed with a conventional 41 telescopic fork at the front, two suspension struts with steel swingarm at the rear and cast aluminium wheels, tyres with 130/70-18 and 180/70-16. The suspension travel measures 140 and 110 mm, the seat height 720 mm. The 200 kg cruiser is braked by 320 and 255 mm disc brakes and calipers from the Spanish Brembo subsidiary J.Juan.

The technical data as well as the appearance of the Moto Morini Calibro are strongly reminiscent of the Kawasaki Vulcan S, which has been on the market since 2015. The only difference is at the rear: Moroni classically uses two shock absorbers instead of the Kawasaki's directly linked central shock absorber and drives the rear wheel with a toothed belt (Kawasaki: chain).

Moto Morini announces the market launch for the first half of 2024 and does not yet name a price.