Kawasaki Ninja Academy: Training and Spanish sunshine
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Since 2018, Kawasaki has organised the Ninja Academy together with competent partners. The focus is on instructed riding with the current Ninja ZX-10R on the Circuito de Almeria. In addition, the new Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-4RR will be available.
At the end of October, the Kawasaki Ninja Academy will be relaunched. This is an opportunity for all sporty riders to improve their riding skills on a current Ninja model with the support of experienced instructors. And all this - during the cold and dark autumn and winter months in this country - at the Racetrack/Circuito de Almeria in the south of Spain.
The events are designed as a three-day event and consist of two days of instructor-led training on the Almeria circuit and one day of Enduro training and touring called the "KX Experience". Road-legal KX250s and KX450s are available to participants for the KX Experience. The KX Experience does not require any off-road experience. After a practice section, the choice of track is adapted to the riders' abilities.
The three-day event costs only 1,590 per participant (including four nights in a four-star hotel, use of the motorbikes and many other services) First date starts on 24 October 2023, the last on 26 March 2024.