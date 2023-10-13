Kawasaki Ninja Academy: Training and Spanish sunshine

Two days on the racetrack and one day off-road on motorbikes provided by Kawasaki in the sunny south of Spain, while it's winter in this country. Sounds tempting.

Since 2018, Kawasaki has organised the Ninja Academy together with competent partners. The focus is on instructed riding with the current Ninja ZX-10R on the Circuito de Almeria. In addition, the new Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-4RR will be available.

At the end of October, the Kawasaki Ninja Academy will be relaunched. This is an opportunity for all sporty riders to improve their riding skills on a current Ninja model with the support of experienced instructors. And all this - during the cold and dark autumn and winter months in this country - at the Racetrack/Circuito de Almeria in the south of Spain.

The events are designed as a three-day event and consist of two days of instructor-led training on the Almeria circuit and one day of Enduro training and touring called the "KX Experience". Road-legal KX250s and KX450s are available to participants for the KX Experience. The KX Experience does not require any off-road experience. After a practice section, the choice of track is adapted to the riders' abilities.

The three-day event costs only 1,590 per participant (including four nights in a four-star hotel, use of the motorbikes and many other services) First date starts on 24 October 2023, the last on 26 March 2024.