BMW Motorrad: Markus takes over from Markus

Markus Flasch takes over as head of BMW Motorrad. He succeeds Markus Schramm, who is retiring after five very successful years as BMW Motorrad boss.

Markus Flasch will take over as Head of BMW Motorrad on 1 November 2023. In his current role as Product Line Manager, Flasch is responsible for the development and conception of all BMW brand vehicles in the mid-range and luxury classes as well as the Rolls-Royce brand.

A passionate motorcyclist, Flasch has worked for the BMW Group since 2015 and was previously Head of BMW M GmbH, among other positions. Under his leadership, BMW M GmbH rose to become the world's leading supplier of performance and high-performance automobiles, as well as the merger of BMW M GmbH with BMW Motorsport.

The Austrian Flasch succeeds Markus Schramm, who started his successful career with the BMW Group in 1991. After holding numerous management positions in sales, aftersales, controlling, group planning and product strategy, Schramm, a motorcyclist, took over as head of BMW Motorrad in May 2018 and led the brand to a preliminary record result in 2022 with 202,895 motorbikes and scooters sold.

The timing is fitting: BMW has been building motorbikes for 100 years, and as part of the anniversary celebrations, BMW Motorrad Welt was opened in Berlin and the BMW R1300GS was unveiled to continue the success story of the GS models.

Under the leadership of Markus Schramm (60), BMW Motorrad experienced the most successful years in the company's history. The introduction of the M brand at BMW Motorrad, the successful expansion of the model range into cruisers with the R18 and his entry into two-wheeled electromobility were all part of his era, but above all the further expansion of the BMW Motorrad brand into a highly emotional experience brand.

To this end, Schramm immediately ensured BMW's factory return to the Superbike World Championship with Shaun Muir Racing as a partner. Since 2021, there has been a second, equally equipped team, Bonovo action. Under its management, top-class riders have been signed up, most recently Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Dr Markus Schramm: "For me personally, as a passionate motorcyclist, the management of BMW Motorrad marked the emotional highlight of my career at the BMW Group. To have led the brand to this historic success with my highly motivated, passionate and professional team at BMW Motorrad and to have set the course for a successful future of BMW Motorrad makes me simply proud. It was a great time with a great team. Now I am very happy that Markus Flasch, an experienced colleague and motorbike enthusiast, will succeed me as head of BMW Motorrad."

Fears that the Superbike commitment could be scaled back under the new management, as has happened in the past at BMW, seem unfounded for the time being. Flasch is a motorcyclist himself and actively participated in racing events. The 43-year-old spent an important part of his professional career as head of BMW M GmbH. In this function, he played a major role in bringing BMW M GmbH together with BMW Motorsport and had many points of contact with the Superbike project.

"As a passionate motorcyclist, I am very much looking forward to building on BMW Motorrad's great successes to date and, together with the highly motivated BMW Motorrad team, to do everything in my power to lead our fascinating brand into a successful future," Markus Flasch (43) comments on his new role.