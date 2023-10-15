Yamaha: Grounded in practice and completely detached

For the Japan Mobility Show, Yamaha announces completely off-the-wall concept vehicles: The Motoroid2 is intended to be man's good friend. More tangible is a tilting tricycle for off-road use with all-wheel drive.

Yamaha announces at the Japan Mobility Show to show several rather off-the-wall concepts. This exhibition runs from 28 October to 5 November. Already Suzuki has announced a hydrogen scooter and Honda an electric small car and an electric two-wheeler, both city vehicles.

Yamaha will show a two-seater electric tricycle, similar in design to the Polaris Slingshot, with two wheels in the front and one in the rear. The Yamaha EVF (for Electric Fun Vehicle) is a pocket bike that uses the same drive technology as Yamaha's TY-E trials prototype.

With the ELove electric scooter, Yamaha demonstrates its Advandes Motorcycle Stabilisation System, with which the two-wheeler stabilises itself. With this system, the scooter balances itself at low speed or when stationary.

The most out-of-the-ordinary project is probably the motorbike called Motoroid2, on which the rider no longer rides but is a passenger of his friend Motoroid2. The Motoroid2 recognises its owner by facial recognition and is supposed to react to his facial expressions and gestures, takes itself off the side stand, balances itself and, in cooperation with its passenger, drives semi-autonomously to the destination of the ride.

More down-to-earth is the concept called TMW, a hybrid three-wheeler for off-road use that is technically based on the Niken road tilt-tricycle, which has been in series production since 2018. A petrol engine, an air-cooled single-cylinder with about 150 cc, conventionally drives the rear wheel, while the two front wheels are equipped with wheel hub motors. This means that all three wheels are driven, which promises good traction on loose ground. The TMW would probably be more elegant than a quad bike when cornering, and there would be less danger of rolling over when cornering at high speed. The driving behaviour on slopes and in ruts would have to be clarified in a road test.

Also with some practical relevance is the concept of a YXZ1000R, a light off-road vehicle (also called side-by-side), converted to run on hydrogen.