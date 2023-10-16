Electrified Vario case system for BMW R1300GS

BMW equips the side cases and top case of the new R1300GS with interior lighting, power connections and radio locking. The volume is infinitely variable.

For extended tours and long-distance trips with plenty of luggage, BMW Motorrad offers a comprehensively enhanced, innovative Vario luggage system for the new R1300GS, consisting of two panniers and a top case.

A new feature is the electrification of these luggage containers, which makes it possible to charge electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops in the luggage compartment of the left pannier or top case. There are USB-A charging ports that enable charging via the on-board network with a charging power of up to 15 W (5V/3A). In addition, the integrated lighting in the panniers and in the top case saves you having to hold a torch between your teeth when loading or unloading at night.

Another novelty is the integration of panniers and top case into the standard radio central locking system of the R1300GS. However, the scope of delivery also includes mechanical keys that enable manual opening and closing, for example if the radio key is lost.

The volume of the panniers and top case can now be varied steplessly by handwheel (previously two steps). The expansion of the Vario panniers increases the luggage compartment volume from around 24 on the right and 25 on the left to 30 and 32 litres respectively, and the top case can be increased from 28 to 36 litres. In total, the new Vario luggage system offers up to 97 litres of capacity. Thanks to the volume adjustment, you are only as expansive on the road as you need to be. Everyone is aware of the disadvantage that the luggage containers are heavier than simple boxes due to the adjustment mechanism, which is why they are not mentioned in the press release.

The panniers can be loaded with a maximum of 10 kg each, and the top case is limited to 6 kg. In addition, 1 kg each may be lashed to the lashing eyes of the cases and a further 2 kg to the top case.

The range also includes inner pockets for all three luggage containers, as well as small additional pockets for the inner panniers. The main pocket for the left case has a padded storage compartment for electronic devices with cable outlet to the USB charging port.

The maximum permissible speed for travel with the luggage system is 180 km/h. The new luggage system is not suitable for the previous models such as BMW R1250GS and others. The pannier holders are standard on the R1300GS, the panniers increase its price by 990 euros, the top case including holder costs 845 euros as a factory accessory.