Enduro Veloce: MV Agusta repositions touring Enduro

At EICMA 2022, MV Agusta showed the prototypes of two touring enduros. Prototype pictures now show that the version with the 900cc three-cylinder engine is ready for production, while there is no sign of the 550cc.

For decades, the MV Agusta brand was primarily known as a noble forge of particularly sporty motorbikes. In order to expand the customer base, the launch of two "Lucky Explorer" models was planned for 2023, a two-cylinder and a three-cylinder mid-range enduro, both of which were to build on the history of the Cagiva Elefant, which was produced at the end of the 1980s in what is now the MV Agusta parent plant in Varese.

It was considered certain that "Lucky Explorer" would operate as a separate sub-brand for MV in order to be able to develop new customers more easily. This had been planned years ago, but both models met with little approval from the new shareholder Pierer Industries. As a reminder: Pierer Mobility AG owns 100 percent of the motorbike brands KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS. In addition, KTM AG, a subsidiary of the Pierer Mobility Group, has acquired worldwide distribution for MV Agusta and a 25.1 percent share in the Italian noble brand in autumn 2022.

It is not confirmed, but the smaller Lucky Explorer 5.5 is now considered abandoned. It was to have been built by the Chinese manufacturer QJ Motor, with the two-cylinder in-line engine that QJ Motor uses in its SRV550 and SRV550ST models.

For the big sister, a new positioning on the market had to be found under time pressure so as not to get in the way of the already established KTM 790 and 890 Adventure and Husqvarna Norden 901. That's why the "Lucky Explorer" sub-brand was literally dropped at the last minute. Instead, the bike will be integrated into the existing MV Agusta model family and will not go on sale until the beginning of 2024.

Among other things, this means a new name: Analogous to MV's touring supermoto Turismo Veloce, it will in future trade as the Enduro Veloce. At least that is what Italian media reports suggest.

Visually, the paintwork has been adapted accordingly. The Lucky Explorer design in the colours of the now discontinued Lucky Strike cigarette brand will probably not be used, instead the MV Agusta Enduro Veloce will shine in typical red/silver. This colour scheme already shines through on the pre-production model we photographed, which is still slightly camouflaged. Other optical details have also been revised. The base of the windscreen, for example, is transparent in the production version, and the seat appears to be more padded and of a higher quality.

The engine, a proprietary MV Agusta development with a counter-rotating crankshaft, has been adapted only slightly, with a bore and stroke of 81 x 60.2 millimetres, distributed over the typical three cylinders - i.e. a total displacement of 931 cubic metres. It will eventually deliver around 125 hp. Final tuning runs are still taking place and supplier Bosch and shareholder KTM are also helping with the finishing touches. Price details can only be expected after the final presentation. This will probably take place in November of this year at the EICMA in Milan.