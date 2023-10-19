Yamaha 700 Ténéré Extreme - even more offroad

The Yamaha 700 Ténéré is considered one of the most off-road capable touring enduros, especially in the World Rally variant. Now Yamaha is adding a pinch of off-road capability with the Extreme.

Yamaha has now split its best-selling 700 Ténéré into six variants. The latest is the Yamaha 700 Ténéré Extreme, which is designed to appeal to off-road travel enthusiasts without long-distance ambitions.

Soberly speaking, the Extreme is the World Rally model variant with the small, one-piece tank that holds 16 litres (instead of the two-piece tank that holds 23 litres). Carried over from the World Rally (and the World Raid) is the suspension with adjustable KYB spring elements that allow 20 mm more travel. This results in 230 and 220 mm of suspension travel and a respectable seat height of 910 mm.

Other features of the Extreme: wide titanium footpegs, one-piece seat, high enduro front mudguard and an aluminium radiator protector. Except for the high mudguard, we have found all these parts on other Ténéré variants. For serious off-road use, the Extreme rolls on wire-spoke wheels, fitted with 90/90-21 and 150/70-18 tubular tyres. The ABS prescribed for road use can be switched off completely or deactivated only on the rear wheel - both familiar from other model variants.

The technical basis with the double-loop central tube frame and the in-line two-cylinder is well-known and proven. The price of the Yamaha 700 Ténéré Extreme is not yet known. Since it does without the World Raid's steering damper and two-piece tank, it would have to be priced below this model variant, which is listed at 13,374 euros.