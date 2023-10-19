Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: Travelling with a superbike engine

If it has to be unreasonable, then it really has to be beyond all reason: Ducati installs the Superbike engine from the Panigale V4 in the Multistrada touring enduro - with dry clutch and titanium frame rear end.

With the V4 RS, Ducati is building the sportiest, most sophisticated, most exclusive Ducati Multistrada to mark the 20th anniversary of the model series. It is powered by the Desmosedici Stradale engine, derived from the 1103 engine of the Panigale V4 superbike.

In this version, the V4 is designed for maximum performance with a dry clutch milled from the solid, an Akrapovic silencer developed especially for this model, the air filter from the V4R racing superbike and with desmodromic valve control. In this configuration, the engine produces 180 hp at 12,250 rpm and can rev to 13,500 rpm, at which point the rev limiter intervenes. When stationary and at an engine temperature of more than 70°, the engine only runs on two cylinders, the rear cylinder bank is deactivated.

Such an engine needs the right chassis - semi-active suspension elements from Öhlins with 170 mm travel, single-sided swingarm, forged wheels and a titanium frame rear. The latter is 2.5 kg lighter than the steel component and carries a slimmer, aerodynamic rear end. Other components such as the front mudguard, hand protectors, heat shields and the front beak are made of carbon. Together with a smaller battery, the carbon parts and titanium frame rear save 3 kg compared to the previous top-of-the-range Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.

Based on the 17-inch wheels front and rear, the Multistrada V4 RS is not a touring enduro, but rather a touring supermoto, into which they at Ducati have installed a superbike engine not by mistake, but in full awareness. So it was only sensible to build a new aluminium frame with tamer geometry for the V4, with a steering head angle of 64.25 instead of 65.5°, which corresponds to the value of the former V4 Pikes Peak. The Marchesini forged wheels of the V4 RS are 2.7 kg lighter than those of the V4 S and are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres in 120/70-17 and 190/55-17.

In a further nod to common sense, after the engine, the brakes have also been taken over from the Panigale V4: Brembo Stylema radial four-piston calipers and 330 discs at the front, which should be enough. Too much braking power is regulated away by the Bosch-Brembo 10.3ME cornering ABS.

The Multistrada V4 RS is equipped with the electronics package of the Multistrada V4 S, which includes front and rear distance radar, enabling distance compass and blind spot sensor.

The rider is also assisted by traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control and Quickshifter Up&Down, plus four power modes (Full, High, Medium, Low). These systems have been calibrated for the Multistrada V4 RS and integrated into the four riding modes Race, Sport, Touring and Urban.

Performance fetishists will be particularly pleased with the Full Power mode, which the V4 RS is the only one in the Multistrada family to receive: Full power in all six gears and snappy throttle response. In the other engine modes, maximum torque of 118 Nm at 9500 rpm is reduced in the first three gears; on Urban, power is limited to 114 hp throughout.

The TFT display measures 6.5 inches diagonally, has several display options, can mirror the smartphone and thus directly display map navigation. The compartment for the smartphone is ventilated so that it does not overheat during intensive use.

To ensure that the rider also makes use of the sporty qualities of the Multistrada V4 RS, he also sits more sportily, thanks to footrests placed further back-up for more lean angle and a lower handlebar. The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS will be available from January at a price of 36,490 euros (Switzerland Fr. 37,990.-) exclusively in white.