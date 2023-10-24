Yamaha XSR900GP: Like Wayne Rainey and Eddie Lawson

Looks like the smoking 500cc GP two-strokes that were still allowed to advertise cigarettes in the days when the premier class of motorcycling was still allowed to do so and everyone was of age to decide for themselves whether they wanted to smoke.

With the Sport Heritage range, Yamaha builds classic motorbikes, with each model inspired by significant bikes that Yamaha's 68-year history has produced. The aim is to combine timeless beauty with cutting-edge technology.

Racing is in Yamaha's DNA. Yamaha's very first motorbike, the YA-1, won the Mount Fuji Ascent Race in 1955, just days after the company was founded. Countless victories followed.

Already in 2016 - the year of its launch - the XSR900 reflected Yamaha's racing history in details. The 2021 version went one step further, adopting design elements from the racing bikes of the 1980s and 1990s while retaining its role as a traditional roadster.

In 2024, Yamaha goes one step further with the new XSR900GP. It pays homage to some of the most famous racing bikes in Yamaha's history. The XSR900GP combines the feeling of 1980s Grand Prix nostalgia with the latest technology.

Yamaha's first premier class title came in 1975 with Giacomo Agostini. Kenny Roberts rode to a third consecutive title in 1980 on Yamaha YZR500. But after this success, Yamaha had to endure some difficult seasons in the fight against stronger competition. This led to a rethink in the development of racing motorbikes, where the rider's feeling for the bike was paramount.

This new strategy not only laid the foundation for further Grand Prix successes, Yamaha won six Grand Prix titles in the 500cc class between 1984 and 1992. After Yamaha switched from the in-line four-cylinder to a slimmer V4 in 1982, a frame was developed for this power unit. The idea was to make a frame the width of the V4 engine that enclosed it like a cage.

It was the birth of the Deltabox design, which was first used in 1982 in the YZR500 OW61, the 500cc factory racer. The Deltabox frame offered outstanding strength and feedback right where the rider needed it most. It represented such a significant step forward that Yamaha introduced it for the first time in a production model just three years later. The TZR250 brought the features of the YZR factory race bike to the road. And today, 40 years later, the Deltabox-designed frame is still at the heart of many Yamaha sports bikes, including the new XSR900GP.

The English proverb "Manners Make the Man" is based on the common understanding that courtesy, good manners and respect are essential to maintaining good interpersonal relationships. This concept was the starting point for the design of the XSR900GP. The aim was not to create a replica, but to develop a model that paid respect to the past while offering current performance and technology.

Visually, Grand Prix motorbikes in the 1980s took a huge step away from the curved fairings of the 1970s towards a more boxy design. These angular fairings were to set the trend for the next decade, not only at Grand Prix level but also on production bikes.

The upper section of the XSR900GP fairing is reminiscent of this era, not only with the clear influence of the factory racers of the 1980s, but also with echoes of the FZR and TZR production models of the late 1980s and early 1990s. To retain the race bike look, the XSR900's round LED headlight has been replaced with a compact lens module that hides in the front fairing, while still providing excellent illumination.

As in the 1980s, the front fairing is connected to the frame with a tubular structure. The result is a rider's perspective reminiscent of the golden era of GP racing. To emphasise the classic cockpit feeling, the upper fairing strut is supported by a structure identical to that used on the original TZ250. In true racing fashion, this structure is attached with a spring cotter pin, marking the first time Yamaha has used such an attachment on a production model for public road use.

The power and gearing of the 890cc inline three-cylinder engine are identical to the XSR900, but the XSR900GP's front fairing increases both acceleration and top speed. Ducts on the side panels efficiently dissipate heat from the radiator to maximise cooling performance. The matching colour seat cover over the pillion seat completes the racer look with an angular 1980s-style tail. The tail light is discreetly integrated.

The XSR900GP's livery is inspired by the bikes Wayne Rainey and Eddie Lawson used to win several 500cc World Championships in the 1980s and early 1990s, authentic with the mandatory yellow racing number plates on the front and sides at the time. The characteristic red/white livery resulted from the factory team's sponsorship at the time by the cigarette brand Marlboro.

The stub handlebars strapped to the fork legs position the rider in a sportier stance and increase the load on the front wheel. This gives a more precise feel - similar to a racing motorbike. For all its sporty orientation, however, care has also been taken to ensure that the seating position is not too extremely forward, but remains balanced and conveys carefree riding pleasure. Comfort is underlined by a thicker, more supportive seat. The die-cast aluminium footrests are adjustable in two positions.

Because of the extra weight on the front wheel, areas of the XSR900 GP's frame have been optimised to increase stability in corners. The rear of the frame has also been reinforced. Combined with the lightweight forged wheels and new Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23s, the XSR900GP is said to excel with high steering precision.

The other suspension components are familiar from the XSR900: 41 USD fork and central shock absorber with lever system from KYB, both adjustable in preload, rebound and compression. Twin 298 discs at the front, single 245 discs at the rear. A radially mounted front Brembo master cylinder and optimised brake lines are designed to improve brake control during sporty riding.

Three integrated riding mode presets - Sport, Street and Rain - offer factory settings with different levels of engagement for different conditions. In addition, there are two driving modes that can be customised via smartphone.

The six-axis IMU sends data in real time to the ECU, which controls a range of electronic assistance systems, including lean-sensitive traction control (TC), Slide Control System (SCS), wheelie control system (LIF), Brake Control System (BC) and ABS.

The retro-style cockpit features a new 5-inch TFT colour display. The driver can choose the one that suits him from four different motifs. A traditional motif dominated by an analogue rev counter, inspired by the racing motorbikes of yesteryear, ensures an authentic riding experience.

When the smartphone is connected to the motorbike with the free MyRide Link app, calls and messages are shown on the display, and the integrated Garmin StreetCross navigation system can also be used to show turn-off points on the TFT display. The new integrated handlebar switches allow the rider to operate a variety of functions, including smartphone connectivity, navigation and riding modes, as well as accessing the various menu options.

To make driving on busy roads easier, the indicators flash three times with a gentle press of the indicator switch to indicate a lane change or when only a short flash is required. Full pressure on the switch results in continuous flashing until 15 seconds have elapsed or the motorbike has travelled more than 150 metres, at which point the signal is automatically deactivated.

A new Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function responds to sudden braking by turning on the hazard lights to warn road users behind the vehicle if it stops in an emergency situation at high speed.

The XSR900 GP is the first Sport Heritage model to feature the third-generation Quick Shift System, which in addition to standard functionality, enables clutchless downshifting when accelerating and clutchless upshifting when decelerating, improving handling.

The XSR900GP will be available in the two colours Red and Grey from April 2024 at German Yamaha partners. The price has not yet been fixed.