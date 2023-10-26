Kawasaki Ninja: The colour of the hoover

In 2024, it will be 40 years since Kawasaki named its sporty models Ninja. To commemorate the occasion, Kawasaki is now introducing three 40th Anniversary models.

In the coming season, the Ninja ZX-4RR, the Ninja ZX-6R and the Ninja ZX-10R will be available in the special anniversary version. At the motorbike show in Milan (7 to 12 November 2023), the Ninja 40th Anniversary trio will be seen live for the first time. The models are modelled on the colour design of the endurance racing machines of the early 1990s that won this world championship three times.

As a tribute to these successes, the ZXR series was also offered in this design from 1989 onwards. The green, white and blue livery with large Kawasaki lettering on the lower fairing still looks fresh and contemporary today. It is complemented by wheels in lime green and various parts including the frame in silver.

To us, this colour scheme reminds us of the fastest hoover hoses in motorbike history. On the 1989 to '92 Kawasaki ZXR750s, air hoses were used to direct cool air from the fairing front under the tank to the airbox intake - something like the predecessor of today's ram-pressure arrangement. The 40th Anniversary models complement the already familiar Ninja series motorbikes.